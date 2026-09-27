Week 3 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategy: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum Look to Feast

Sunday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, two teams thas rebounded in week 2 after disappointing displays in week 1.

Puka Nacua’s availability is a huge factor when constructing a DFS lineup, but these strategies go beyond Nacua’s availability for DFS players to consider.

Playing multiple Rams Tight Ends

The Rams continue to pave the way in the 13-personnel trend sweeping throught the NFL. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Rams lined up in 13 personnel 45% of the time, nearly 12 % more than second place. With Nacua’s status in doubt, the Rams could lean on more 13 personnel usage, which would bode well for Rams tight ends’ Fantasy perspective.

Terrance Ferguson (DK: $3,800 / FD: $4,200), Colby Parkinson (DK: $4,200 / FD: $5,600) and Tyler Higbee (DK: $2,800 / FD: $2,000) are all at value prices, but their snap count hints at decent Fantasy production. Parkinson is carrying a question tag heading into the game, something for DFS players to monitor. If Parkinson is out, Ferguson and Higbee become crucial to start as their snap share will spike. All three Rams tight ends are value plays on the slate and playing multiple of them allows DFS players to fill the rest of their lineup with studs.

Said it yesterday, but loved how Terrance Ferguson was featured. Think he was targeted 7-of-9 times after going in motion. Seen him break those routes inside, outside, and sit them down.



This target design was nice - like a switch release. McVay did a great job last night. pic.twitter.com/pOw1LmryCY — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) September 22, 2026

Double Kickers

With any showdown contest taking place at Mile High Field, a kicker’s Fantasy ceiling skyrockets. Wil Lutz (DK: $4,800 / FD: $6,400) and Harrison Mevis (DK: $4,600 / FD: $6,200) will benefit from the kicker-friendly stadium and it’s worth considering placing both kickers in the same lineup.

There is a bit of concern surrounding Mevis heading into week 3 as the Rams kicker has yet to make a field goal this season. There is no better get-right spot for a kicker than at Mile High, so playing Mevis at a lower ownership could pay dividends here.

In what is perceived as a close battle between the Rams and Broncos, kicking field goals could be the difference maker, which makes taking double kicker in this contest worth the shot.

Playing both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

Playing Williams (DK: $8,600 / FD: $10,400) and Corum (DK: $6,600 / FD: $7,600) may seem counterintuitive since there isn’t any points correlation between the Rams running backs, but the Broncos have struggled against opposing running backs early on. The Broncos allowed an average of 28.4 FPPG to opposing running backs in the first two weeks of the season. Williams and Corum could be in for a productive Fantasy day as the Broncos allow 157.5 rushing yards per game, fourth most in the NFL.

Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he envisions continuing to split carries between Williams and Corum this season. McVay has been splitting the carries between the Rams duo as Williams only has one more carry than Corum. Williams and Corum will see an increased workload in the run and pass game if Nacua is out. The split backfield work against a poor Broncos run defense makes playing both Williams and Corum in the same lineup worthwhile.

Blake Corum was top 5 in the NFL in yards/carry last season for running backs with 100+ carries



Picking up where he left off averaging 6.0 yards/carry the first to weeks of this season pic.twitter.com/GNbRwDixNo — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) September 22, 2026

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