Week 3 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategy: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum Look to Feast
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Sunday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, two teams thas rebounded in week 2 after disappointing displays in week 1.
Puka Nacua’s availability is a huge factor when constructing a DFS lineup, but these strategies go beyond Nacua’s availability for DFS players to consider.
Playing multiple Rams Tight Ends
The Rams continue to pave the way in the 13-personnel trend sweeping throught the NFL. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Rams lined up in 13 personnel 45% of the time, nearly 12 % more than second place. With Nacua’s status in doubt, the Rams could lean on more 13 personnel usage, which would bode well for Rams tight ends’ Fantasy perspective.
Terrance Ferguson (DK: $3,800 / FD: $4,200), Colby Parkinson (DK: $4,200 / FD: $5,600) and Tyler Higbee (DK: $2,800 / FD: $2,000) are all at value prices, but their snap count hints at decent Fantasy production. Parkinson is carrying a question tag heading into the game, something for DFS players to monitor. If Parkinson is out, Ferguson and Higbee become crucial to start as their snap share will spike. All three Rams tight ends are value plays on the slate and playing multiple of them allows DFS players to fill the rest of their lineup with studs.
Double Kickers
With any showdown contest taking place at Mile High Field, a kicker’s Fantasy ceiling skyrockets. Wil Lutz (DK: $4,800 / FD: $6,400) and Harrison Mevis (DK: $4,600 / FD: $6,200) will benefit from the kicker-friendly stadium and it’s worth considering placing both kickers in the same lineup.
There is a bit of concern surrounding Mevis heading into week 3 as the Rams kicker has yet to make a field goal this season. There is no better get-right spot for a kicker than at Mile High, so playing Mevis at a lower ownership could pay dividends here.
In what is perceived as a close battle between the Rams and Broncos, kicking field goals could be the difference maker, which makes taking double kicker in this contest worth the shot.
Playing both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum
Playing Williams (DK: $8,600 / FD: $10,400) and Corum (DK: $6,600 / FD: $7,600) may seem counterintuitive since there isn’t any points correlation between the Rams running backs, but the Broncos have struggled against opposing running backs early on. The Broncos allowed an average of 28.4 FPPG to opposing running backs in the first two weeks of the season. Williams and Corum could be in for a productive Fantasy day as the Broncos allow 157.5 rushing yards per game, fourth most in the NFL.
Earlier in the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he envisions continuing to split carries between Williams and Corum this season. McVay has been splitting the carries between the Rams duo as Williams only has one more carry than Corum. Williams and Corum will see an increased workload in the run and pass game if Nacua is out. The split backfield work against a poor Broncos run defense makes playing both Williams and Corum in the same lineup worthwhile.
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Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer. A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests for more than a decade. Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.Follow Jsalcedosports