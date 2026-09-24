Week 3 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Start Blake Corum, Adonai Mitchell

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 3

Drew Lock at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): If Sam Darnold misses another week—I’d start him if he returns—Lock would be a nice streamer against the Commanders. He scored 21.4 points against the Cardinals last week, and this week’s matchup is even more favorable. After two weeks, Washington has allowed the third-most fantasy points and the fifth-highest EPA (expected points added) per dropback. That makes Lock or Darnold viable starters.

Blake Corum at Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Corum appears to be in a near 50-50 split committee with Kyren Williams, as the touch share is now 24% to 29.2%, respectively, after two weeks. That makes both backs startable in fantasy leagues, with Corum seen as more of a streaming option. This week’s matchup in Denver is actually good on paper, too, as their defense has surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to backs and the second-highest EPA per rush.

Josh Downs vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Downs posted a nice stat line against the Chiefs in Week 2, recording seven catches for 72 yards. He also saw nine targets, as the Colts lost Alec Pierce to an injury. With Pierce sidelined, Downs should once again be a popular target for Daniel Jones against the Texans. Believe it or not, Houston's D has allowed the most fantasy points to wideouts after the first two weeks, and it ranks fifth-highest in EPA per target.

Adonai Mitchell at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mitchell led all Jets receivers with 12 targets in Week 3, so he’s getting plenty of opportunities to score fantasy points. He also has a strong matchup against the Lions, who have allowed the most points to opposing wide receivers in the first two weeks. The points total in this game is projected to be in the high 40s as well, so Vegas is expecting this to be a shootout at Ford Field. All signs point to Mitchell being one of the week’s best streamers.

Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Oronde Gadsden II at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gadsden’s stock is like a phoenix rising from the ashes, as he went from a preseason bust candidate to a legitimate starter in fantasy leagues. The Chargers have lost David Njoku and Charlie Kolar to injuries, so Gadsden is suddenly back in a prominent role in the offense. The Bills are in the top 10 in points allowed to tight ends over the first two weeks, and the projected points total for this game (51) is among the highest for the week.

More Sleepers

Kyle Monangai vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Monangai is seeing a 21.6% touch share for the Bears; the Eagles have allowed the sixth-highest EPA per rush.

Darren Waller at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waller scored two touchdowns last week and has been a popular target for quarterback Bryce Young in the red zone.

Tyler Bass vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): High points total (51); the Bills have scored more points than any other offense in the league after the first two weeks.

Spencer Shrader vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Shrader posted 12 points in Week 2; the Texans have surrendered the fourth-most points to opposing kickers.

Panthers defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Browns offense ranks third in sacks allowed (7) and has the sixth-lowest time of possession after two weeks.

Bengals defense at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers have scored the second-fewest points and rank second in the percentage of drives that end in a punt.