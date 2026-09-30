Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Run and Grab Vikings D/ST Off of Waivers

Week 4 is filled with defense streamers in high-scoring opportunities against poor offenses.

Fantasy managers can choose from defenses available in the majority of the leagues as safe plays in the D/ST spot.

Minnesota Vikings D/ST

The Vikings defense are shockingly available in over half of the Fantasy leagues and face their easiest matchup to date against the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings D/ST have been stellar early on in the season with a pair of 17.0 Fantasy points performances, one of which ranked first overall in weekly rankings. Along with their strong defensive play with sacks and takeaways at the forefront, the Vikings' return game can contribute to Fantasy points as seen in last week with a punt return for a touchdown.

The Brian Flores led defense can continue this trend against a Dolphins offense without their best weapon, De’Von Achane. The Dolphins are bottom of the barrel with 12.0 points per game and it’s hard to imagine an improvement without Achane in the lineup. If the Vikings are available in your league they are a smash play this week.

Listen to the crowd pop of Vikings fans down in Tampa on Myles Price’s punt return touchdown. Sounds like a home game. pic.twitter.com/OTCXaUwMrD — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 27, 2026

Green Bay Packers D/ST

The Packers defense has failed to live up to expectations with 1.33 FPPG through three games, but have one of the easiest matchups in week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs offense has been stalled with Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka and Bucly Irving failing to meet expectations early on. The Bucs offense will face more road bumps with Mayfield out and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels starting under center. The Packers defense hasn’t shined early on, but has the opportunity for the best Fantasy performance against a struggling Bucs offense with a rookie QB making his regular-season debut.

Chicago Bears D/ST

The Bears defense stepped up in week three, allowing 7 points against the Philadelphia Eagles. The shut-down performance led to 12.0 Fantasy points and the Bears defense look to carry their momentum into week 4 against the New York Jets.

The Jets offense have defied expectations early on in the season as Geno Smith looks like a gunslinger and Garett Wilson is showing All-Pro flashes. The Jets offense won’t appear to be at full strength on Sunday as running back Breece Hall is set to miss time. Even with the Jets offense outplaying their preseason outlook, the Bears defense has been monstrous the past couple of games and are worth picking up this week.

Dillon Thieneman saves a TD on Saquon Barkley. Then stuffs Saquon at the goal line.



Then picks off Andy Dalton on the very next play. This is a rookie by the way. pic.twitter.com/XmzWeZIhsK — Dave (@davebftv) September 29, 2026

Cleveland Browns D/ST

Even with the departure of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns D/ST are still relevant in Fantasy. The Browns averaged 6.0 Fantasy points across their last two games and are a solid option in week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Outside of the week 3 performance, the Steelers offense has been stagnant and are worth targeting when streaming defenses. Even after their 30-points outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers average 18.0 points per game, seventh-worst in the league. If your waiver wire transactions fail for the three previously mentioned teams, the Browns present a solid option against an inconsistent Steelers offense.

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