Week 6 Fantasy Football Kickers Starts: Spencer Shrader and 2 More Kickers are Slated for Big Fantasy Games

Whether you’re looking for a kicker to fill in for a bye week or are a Harrison Mevis Fantasy manager looking for a new kicker, these kickers are must starts this week.

Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts K

The current K 1 so far this season is available in about half of the Fantasy leagues and is the perfect option for Fantasy managers who need a new kicker this week. Shrader has been on a hot streak as of late with four straight games of over 14 Fantasy points, including a 21 Fantasy points performance last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big part of Shrader's success early on is his volume as Shrader leads the league with 3.2 field goal attempts per game. The Indianapolis Colts kicker has an opportunity to continue his impressive start of the season against a divisional foe.

Shrader and the Colts will host the Tennessee Titans, who struggle against opposing kickers. The Titans allow an average of 12 FPPG to opposing kickers. The main factor for Titans' struggles to opposing kickers is they allow 3 field goal attempts per game, second-most in the league.

Another advantage for Shrader this week is the domed environment of this game as it’ll take place in Lucas Oil Stadium. In Shrader’s two home games this season, the Colts kicker averaged 12.0 FPPG and made a 58-yards field goal in each game.

Spencer Shrader nails the 53-yard field goal to give the Colts the late lead! pic.twitter.com/5DFKtnodPM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 27, 2026

Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens K

Loop is coming off his best game of the season as the Ravens kicker nailed three field goals, including a pair of 50-plus yards makes, en route to a 14.0 Fantasy points performance against the Atlanta Falcons. Loop looks to build off this performance and has the opportunity to do so against a divisional opponent.

Loop and the Ravens will travel to Cleveland and take on the Browns. The Browns have their share of struggles against opposing Fantasy kickers. The Browns allow 2.6 field goal attempts per game, which translates to a 10.8 FPPG average. Loop will have the volume this week to build off the momentum from his 14.0 Fantasy points performance last week.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers K

Boswell displayed his former Pro-Bowl form last week as the Steelers kicker nailed a pair of long field goals, along with four extra point attempts. Looking a head to week 6, Boswell is slated to repeat as a top-ten weekly Fantasy kicker thanks to his matchup. Boswell will have the opportunities to match his Fantasy production from last week as Boswell averages 2.4 field goal attempts, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Boswell will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have one of the worst track records against opposing kickers. The Bucs allow 12.0 FPPG to opposing kickers, which is tied-second most in the league. With the mix of Boswell's volume and the Bucs' susceptibility to giving up Fantasy points to opposing kickers, the Steelers kicker is slated for another strong Fantasy performance against the Browns this week.

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