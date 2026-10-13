Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without three high-end kicking options, including Evan McPherson, Jake Bates and Will “Queen of the Reichard.”
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Steelers' Chris Boswell and Giants' Dominic Zvada, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value fall, including Chase McLaughlin.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. TEN
2
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at GB
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at JAC
4
Tyler Loop
BAL
at CLE
5
Jason Myers
SEA
at DEN
6
Cam Little
JAC
vs. HOU
7
Chris Boswell
PIT
at TB
8
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. NO
9
Matt Gay
LV
vs. BUF
10
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. WAS
11
Trey Smack
GB
vs. DAL
12
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. BAL
13
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. LAC
14
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at PHI
15
Drew Stevens
WAS
at SF
16
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. ARI
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
at LAR
18
Cairo Santos
CHI
at ATL
19
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. CHI
20
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at NE
21
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. SEA
22
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. PIT
23
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at KC
24
Tyler Bass
BUF
at LV
25
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. CAR
26
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. NYJ
27
Joey Slye
TEN
at IND
28
Daniel Carlson
NO
at NYG
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano