Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without three high-end kicking options, including Evan McPherson, Jake Bates and Will “Queen of the Reichard.”

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Steelers' Chris Boswell and Giants' Dominic Zvada, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value fall, including Chase McLaughlin.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Spencer Shrader IND vs. TEN 2 Brandon Aubrey DAL at GB 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAC 4 Tyler Loop BAL at CLE 5 Jason Myers SEA at DEN 6 Cam Little JAC vs. HOU 7 Chris Boswell PIT at TB 8 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. NO 9 Matt Gay LV vs. BUF 10 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. WAS 11 Trey Smack GB vs. DAL 12 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. BAL 13 Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC 14 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at PHI 15 Drew Stevens WAS at SF 16 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. ARI 17 Chad Ryland ARI at LAR 18 Cairo Santos CHI at ATL 19 Nick Folk ATL vs. CHI 20 Jason Sanders NYJ at NE 21 Wil Lutz DEN vs. SEA 22 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PIT 23 Cameron Dicker LAC at KC 24 Tyler Bass BUF at LV 25 Jake Elliott PHI vs. CAR 26 Andres Borregales NE vs. NYJ 27 Joey Slye TEN at IND 28 Daniel Carlson NO at NYG