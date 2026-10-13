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Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

After kicking two field goals from 50+ yards in Week 5, the Ravens' Tyler Loop enters the top 5 this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Tyler Loop, Ravens.
Tyler Loop, Ravens. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without three high-end kicking options, including Evan McPherson, Jake Bates and Will “Queen of the Reichard.”

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Steelers' Chris Boswell and Giants' Dominic Zvada, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of kickers have also seen their value fall, including Chase McLaughlin.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. TEN

2

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at GB

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at JAC

4

Tyler Loop

BAL

at CLE

5

Jason Myers

SEA

at DEN

6

Cam Little

JAC

vs. HOU

7

Chris Boswell

PIT

at TB

8

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. NO

9

Matt Gay

LV

vs. BUF

10

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. WAS

11

Trey Smack

GB

vs. DAL

12

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. BAL

13

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. LAC

14

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at PHI

15

Drew Stevens

WAS

at SF

16

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. ARI

17

Chad Ryland

ARI

at LAR

18

Cairo Santos

CHI

at ATL

19

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. CHI

20

Jason Sanders

NYJ

at NE

21

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. SEA

22

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. PIT

23

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at KC

24

Tyler Bass

BUF

at LV

25

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. CAR

26

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. NYJ

27

Joey Slye

TEN

at IND

28

Daniel Carlson

NO

at NYG

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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