Week 6 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Tre Tucker VS Kendrick Bourne

Upper-echelon wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins are on a bye week in week 6, leaving a void at wide receiver for many Fantasy managers this week.

Fantasy managers scouring through the waiver wire looking for a receiver to fill in the aforementioned wideouts may come across Tre Tucker and Kendrick Bourne, but are either worth starting?

Tre Tucker

Tucker solidified himself as the Las Vegas Raiders’ WR 1, but still remains in Brock Bowers’ shadow as the main pass catcher on the Raiders. Tucker has average numbers this season with at least 40 receiving yards in four out of five games this season. The former third-round pick is capable of a breakout game as seen in week 2 as Tucker finished with 22.9 PPR points against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Looking ahead to week 6, Tucker and the Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills, who experienced struggles against opposing wide receivers. The Bills allow the most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers with a 37.5 FPPG average. Tucker has a favorable matchup this week and has multiple avenues to reach a productive Fantasy day.

Whether the Raiders are trailing or in a competitive game, Tucker will see targets this week. Obviously, if the Raiders are behind they will have to pass more, which will lead to more targets for Tucker. Even if the Raiders are in a competitive game, the AFC West outfit will be passing the ball. The Raiders have struggled to run the ball as they rank in the bottom five in rushing yards per game, while ranking eight in passing yards per game.

Kirk Cousins with a rocket to Tre Tucker for a Raiders TD 🚀



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YztxEx5znr — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne stepped into a WR 2 role after Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded and the veteran receiver stepped up. Bourne led the Arizona Cardinals in receiving yards last week and finished with eight targets, second most on the Cardinals. It appears Bourne is stepping into Michael Wilson’s role as Cards’ WR 2 and should be in for more Fantasy production for the rest of the season.

Bourne’s week 6 Fantasy outlook looks similar to week 5, where the veteran receiver produced 12 PPR points. The Cardinals are expected to be playing from behind against the Los Angeles Rams, much like they did against the Detroit Lions last week. The potential negative game script gives Bourne the potential for increased targets, which will lead to a higher Fantasy output.

Where Bourne could do the most damage in Fantasy is in garbage time. If the Cardinals find themselves trailing by multiple possesions to the Rams, like they did in both matchups last season, expect Bourne to see a steady amount of targets.

The Verdict

Both receivers are decent Fantasy options this week and can help Fantasy managers dealing with their top-tier wide receiver missing this week, due to a bye.

For Fantasy managers with a steady wide receiver room, both Tucker and Bourne can sit on the bench.

If a Fantasy manager is in a pinch both wide receivers should start and offer a decent Fantasy floor with upside for high-percentile performance.

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