Week 6 WR/TE Target Report: Germie Bernard & Kendrick Bourne Moving Up; Dalton Kincaid & Keon Coleman Headed Down

Week 6 WR/TE Target Report: Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, and More Fantasy Football Value Questions

Week 5 gave us plenty to digest, from shifting target shares and strange game scripts to alarming low-volume games for players we rely on. As personnel groupings change and teams adjust to injuries, tracking target trends is essential for optimizing your fantasy football lineup.

Let's examine five notable pass-catcher situations from Week 5 to determine who is facing a target squeeze, who is cashing in on expanded opportunities, and where fantasy managers should pivot heading into Week 6.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Week 5 Line: 1 reception, 2 targets, 7 receiving yards (plus a 2-point conversion)

Usage Profile: Low-volume outlet experiencing a cold streak

After starting the season on a strong note, Dalton Kincaid hit another wall in Buffalo’s wild 37-34 overtime victory against the Rams. Kincaid caught just one of his two targets, marking his second straight quiet outing. Over his last two contests combined, he has pulled in a meager two catches for 14 yards. While his two-point conversion saved fantasy managers from total disaster on Monday night, the lack of downfield looks is concerning.

The Verdict: Low-End TE1 (Hold tight, but the floor is getting shaky)

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5 Line: 6 receptions, 9 targets, 80 receiving yards

Usage Profile: High-volume underneath target capitalizing on depleted receiver room

Germie Bernard turned heads in Week 5 against Indianapolis, commanding a hefty 9 targets and converting them into 6 catches for 80 yards. With major injuries thinning out the perimeter weapons ahead of him, Bernard stepped directly into a featured role in the short-to-intermediate passing game. But fantasy managers have to wonder: will his target share hold up once the depth chart (notably Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson) gets healthier? For now, he looks like an aggressive waiver claim with immediate flex utility.

The Verdict: Real Deal (Enjoy the volume while the injuries last)

WR Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 Line: Moderate involvement in a physical matchup

Usage Profile: Dependable chains-mover facing future touch competition

Keenan Allen continues to operate as a savvy safety valve for his offense, but fantasy managers are rightfully asking two big questions: Can we trust him week-to-week, and will his target volume crater when Alec Pierce returns? Allen provides a high-floor PPR option right now due to sheer veteran savvy and route precision, but his ultimate ceiling is tightly bound to game scripts and current personnel absences. Treat him as a solid WR3 until the return of Pierce forces a true volume reassessment.

The Verdict: Trust with Caution (PPR Flex with looming volume risk)

WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals

Week 5 Line: Stepping into an enhanced role following roster shifts

Usage Profile: Emerging perimeter target

With the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade opening up targets Arizona, Kendrick Bourne is suddenly landing on fantasy radars. Bourne has shown he can command looks when given the snap share, but the lingering question is whether he can sustain this production or if it was just a one-week flash in the pan. His downfield ceiling depends entirely on how the Cardinals redistribute targets moving forward, making him a fascinating speculative waiver wire add.

The Verdict: Monitor Closely (Needs another strong week to prove it)

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Week 5 Line: 1 reception, 2 targets, 7 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Usage Profile: Low-volume red-zone threat dependent on efficiency

Keon Coleman made his lone catch count on Monday night, hauling in a seven-yard touchdown against the Rams. However, fantasy managers walked away uneasy seeing him draw just two targets (especially with DJ Moore sidelined due to a shoulder injury). Josh Allen only attempted 19 passes in the entire overtime thriller, heavily capping the team's overall passing volume. Still, drawing only two targets while operating as the de facto top perimeter option is a red flag if efficiency dips.

The Verdict: TD-Dependent Flex