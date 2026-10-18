Week 6 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: Jake Ferguson is This Week's Difference Maker

In their matchup last season the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers combined for 80 points in a 40-40 tie.

The NFC teams are filled with Fantasy studs capable of lighting up the scoreboard. These strategies can help DFS players optimize their lineup in this showdown slate.

Going Double Kicker

In an anticipated high-scoring affair, going double kicker allows DFS players to fit plenty of Fantasy studs in their lineup while having value that can outperform their salary. Both Brandon Aubrey

(DK: $5,200 / FD: $6,800) and Trey Smack (DK: $4,800 / FD: $6,600) are capable of outperforming their salary in this showdown slate.

Both kickers make an average of a field goal a game and almost two extra points per game. The volume allows the kickers to keep pace with the rest of the Fantasy studs in this slate. On top of their volume, the kickers have the capability of nailing long field goals as seen in their pair of 50-plus yards successful field goals this season. The mix of volume and ability to make long field goals make going double kicker worthwhile in this slate.

Packers’ rookie K Trey Smack right down the middle from 59-yards. pic.twitter.com/MK7fvMkjom — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) September 13, 2026

Emphasizing Jake Ferguson in Lineups

Ferguson (DK: $5,400 / FD: $5,200) is a strong value option on this slate with high-upside thanks to his red-zone success. In Ferguson’s last game against the Packers, the Cowboys' tight end finished with 17.0 PPR points.

Ferguson can fade in the shadow of CeeDee Lamb (DK: $10,800 / FD: $12,400) and George Pickens (DK: $8,800 / FD: $10,200), but the Cowboys tight end’s salary allows DFS players to circumvent that issue. DFS players can stack Ferguson with Dak Prescott (DK: $10,400 / FD: $11,600) with either one or both of Lamb or Pickens in the lineup.

Ferguson is most intriguing on FanDuel where his salary allows DFS players to go top heavy. Ferguson is cheaper than Kaleb Johnson and barely more expensive than KaVontae Turpin and Pierre Strong Jr. All three options falter in DFS when compared to Ferguson thanks to the Cowboys tight end’s red-zone usage and receiving ability.

Dak ➡️ Jake Ferguson



That caps off a 12-play, 80-yard drive to give the @dallascowboys the lead once again pic.twitter.com/2Jx1p5ywsf — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2025

Using Savion Williams

The sophomore wide receiver figures to step in WR 3 / 4 role after being activated off of injured reserve. Fantasy managers should be cautious in the lead up to lock as Williams (DK: $200) carries a questionable tag heading into the game, but the Packers; wide receiver offers Fantasy upside at a low salary.

The Packers are dealing with injuries at wide receiver as Skyy Moore and Jayden Reed landed on injured reserve earlier in the season. The void at receiver allows for Williams to step into a larger role, which could make the former TCU Horned Frog viable at his salary point.

What makes Williams most enticing is his salary allows DFS players to fit four or five studs, depending on where a player untilizes Williams at. Williams doesn’t have to produce much to outperform his price point, but a breakout game in his potential season debut would be the cherry on top of any lineup the Packers receiver is in.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News