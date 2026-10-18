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Fantasy Football Week 6 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 6 of fantasy football live with our experts.
SI Staff|
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 6 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 6 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 6: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at LV

2

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. WAS

3

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. ARI

4

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. LAC

5

Drake Maye

NE

vs. NYJ

6

Jordan Love

GB

vs. DAL

7

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at SF

8

Dak Prescott

DAL

at GB

9

Caleb Williams

CHI

at ATL

10

Bryce Young

CAR

at PHI

See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fabs's start of the week: Brock Purdy
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Bo Nix

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CHI

2

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. LAC

3

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. TEN

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. WAS

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

at CLE

6

James Cook

BUF

at LV

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. ARI

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

at GB

9

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at TB

10

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

at PHI

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fabs's start of the week: Javonte Williams
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Bucky Irving

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at DEN

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. ARI

3

Chris Olave

NO

at NYG

4

Christian Watson

GB

vs. DAL

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at GB

6

Drake London

ATL

vs. CHI

7

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. NO

8

Nico Collins

HOU

at JAC

9

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. HOU

10

Mike Evans

SF

vs. WAS

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fabs's start of the week: Mike Evans
  • Fabs's sit: Emeka Egbuka

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at LAR

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. BUF

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. WAS

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. TEN

5

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. NO

6

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. LAC

7

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. DAL

8

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. CAR

9

Juwan Johnson

NO

at NYG

10

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. BAL

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fabs's start of the week: Isaiah Likely
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Kyle Pitts Sr.

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. TEN

2

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at GB

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at JAC

4

Tyler Loop

BAL

at CLE

5

Cam Little

JAC

vs. HOU

6

Jason Myers

SEA

at DEN

7

Chris Boswell

PIT

at TB

8

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. NO

9

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. WAS

10

Matt Gay

LV

vs. BUF

See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fab's start of the week: Spencer Shrader
  • Fab's sit: Cameron Dicker

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team D/ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 6

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Chiefs

KC

vs. LAC

2

Patriots

NE

vs. NYJ

3

Steelers

PIT

at TB

4

Ravens

BAL

at CLE

5

Rams

LAR

vs. ARI

6

Seahawks

SEA

at DEN

7

Broncos

DEN

vs. SEA

8

49ers

SF

vs. WAS

9

Colts

IND

vs. TEN

10

Jaguars

JAC

vs. HOU

See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 6

  • Fabs's start of the week: Chiefs
  • Fabs's sit: Packers

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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