Fantasy Football Week 6 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy.
Week 6: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at LV
2
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. WAS
3
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. ARI
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. LAC
5
Drake Maye
NE
vs. NYJ
6
Jordan Love
GB
vs. DAL
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at SF
8
Dak Prescott
DAL
at GB
9
Caleb Williams
CHI
at ATL
10
Bryce Young
CAR
at PHI
See our full quarterback rankings 1-32 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fabs's start of the week: Brock Purdy
- Fabs's sit of the week: Bo Nix
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CHI
2
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. LAC
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. TEN
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. WAS
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
at CLE
6
James Cook
BUF
at LV
7
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. ARI
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
at GB
9
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at TB
10
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
at PHI
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fabs's start of the week: Javonte Williams
- Fabs's sit of the week: Bucky Irving
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at DEN
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. ARI
3
Chris Olave
NO
at NYG
4
Christian Watson
GB
vs. DAL
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at GB
6
Drake London
ATL
vs. CHI
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. NO
8
Nico Collins
HOU
at JAC
9
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. HOU
10
Mike Evans
SF
vs. WAS
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fabs's start of the week: Mike Evans
- Fabs's sit: Emeka Egbuka
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at LAR
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. BUF
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. WAS
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. TEN
5
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. NO
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. LAC
7
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. DAL
8
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. CAR
9
Juwan Johnson
NO
at NYG
10
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. BAL
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fabs's start of the week: Isaiah Likely
- Fabs's sit of the week: Kyle Pitts Sr.
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. TEN
2
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at GB
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at JAC
4
Tyler Loop
BAL
at CLE
5
Cam Little
JAC
vs. HOU
6
Jason Myers
SEA
at DEN
7
Chris Boswell
PIT
at TB
8
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. NO
9
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. WAS
10
Matt Gay
LV
vs. BUF
See our full kicker rankings 1-32 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fab's start of the week: Spencer Shrader
- Fab's sit: Cameron Dicker
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team D/ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 6
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Chiefs
KC
vs. LAC
2
Patriots
NE
vs. NYJ
3
Steelers
PIT
at TB
4
Ravens
BAL
at CLE
5
Rams
LAR
vs. ARI
6
Seahawks
SEA
at DEN
7
Broncos
DEN
vs. SEA
8
49ers
SF
vs. WAS
9
Colts
IND
vs. TEN
10
Jaguars
JAC
vs. HOU
See our full defense rankings 1-32 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 6
- Fabs's start of the week: Chiefs
- Fabs's sit: Packers
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.