Top Week 7 Fantasy Football Matchups to Watch: Jayden Daniels vs Cowboys and 6 More
Projections can be valuable, but volatile in fantasy football. This is why I always insist on diving into the advanced metrics. A player may project well, but have a higher risk matchup. A player may project poorly, but with high-upside. We must be aware of all considerable factors to allow us to make the best possible decision for our lineup. When we gain a full vision of the weekly slate, we can reach maximum heights.
Drake Maye vs Titans
Maye is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league right now. The Patriots are in first place and they aim to stay ahead. One would think that Maye is primed for another breakout week, but perhaps not. The Titans rank as the 5th best team versus opposing quarterbacks. All meanwhile Stefon Diggs is questionable with a chest injury. This matchups could prove more difficult than you may believe. If Maye does breakout again, then his value is solidified for the rest of the season.
De'Von Achane vs Browns
We have continously discussed the impending "wind bowl" tomorrow afternoon. Cleveland projects to have weather that will work severely against the passing game. In turn, Achane has massive value that could see 30+ touches.
Quinshon Judkins vs Dolphins
He will be the opposing running back in the "wind bowl". Judkins also is going against a Dolphins defense that let Rico Dowdle achieve over 200 rushing yards in a single game. Despite a clear telegraph of the strategy, Judkins may have a breakout game.
Rashee Rice vs Raiders
Rice is back and the Chiefs are now ready to rattle off wins. Their early season struggles were clearly harmful, but the team has saved a 3-3 record and they now appear to be finding their stride. Mahomes gets Rashee Rice back as his WR1 and the forecast is a full-go. He could see a 30% target share against a mediocre Raiders team. We like Rice this week.
Mason Taylor vs Panthers
The Jets are 32nd in passing offense. However, Garrett Wilson is out. What that means is that Taylor is in as the top pass-catcher on the team. Even in limited passing, this has startable value. The Panthers are 31st best against tight ends. We do expect the Jets to have a better matchup today for their run-first offense which can make the pass game one of higher leverage.
Jayden Daniels vs Cowboys
The Cowboys rank 32nd in passing defense. This projects for the Daniels to take shots all over the field. He has QB1 upside this week. We also love Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Deebo Samuel (if active), and Luke McCaffrey.
Rico Dowdle vs Chuba Hubbard
How about an inter-team matchup? These two are entering a snap-split with Hubbard back in the lineup. Personally, I am not sold that Dowdle is going to takeover in here. The Dolphins and Cowboys were two extremely high leverage matchups for Dowdle. I do think that Hubbard is the better player and will rise back into the majority role in due time. However, if Dowdle looks better versus the Jets, perhaps this will be an incorrect take.