Week 8 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Caleb Williams Shines in This Lineup

The Chicago Bears head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a NFC Clash filled with Fantasy stars.

This DraftKings lineup features Fantasy playmakers and value plays to fit in the playmakers.

Caleb Williams - Captain ($15,300)

Williams has been solid in his two appearances since missing three games due to injury. Williams scored at least 16.5 FPPG in his two games back and looks to repeat the feat against a tough Seahawks defense.

The Seahawks allow 11.6 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, second-fewst in the league. The matchup is tough for Williams, but the Bears QB will serve as captain in this lineup thanks to his consistency and ability to put up points.

Williams stands out in the captain spots, since his passing ability and rushing proficieny gives the former USC Trojan a high-Fantasy floor, making Williams fit for our captain spot.

Caleb Williams RIDICULOUS throw pic.twitter.com/ciSavOyf2C — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($12,000)

Smith-Njigba will be the only Seahawk in this lineup thanks to the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year's capability of stacking Fantasy points. Smith-Njigba is by far the main focus of the Seahawks offense and should be included in any DFS player's showdown lineup.

Smith-Njigba leads the league in target share as the Seahawks receiver hauls in 36.28% of Seahawks' targets. The former Ohio State Buckeye is making the most of his target share as Smith-Njigba ranks as WR 1 in all formats with a 28.0 PPR average. Smith-Njigba's role in the Seahawks offense and ability to churn out Fantasy points makes the All-Pro paramount in any showdown lineup.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has reached 800 receiving yards this season



Season Stats:

58 Rec | 867 Yds | 8 TD



Season Pace:

2,106 Yds | 19 TD#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Oew27KrWXT — PaceBall (@paceball__) October 27, 2026

D'Andre Swift ($9,800)

Monangai will miss his fourth consecutive game, opening a lane for Swift to be a workhorse once again. In three games with Monangai out, Swift tallied at least 17.3 PPR points in each contest and finished in the top-12 in weekly positional rankings.

Swift has two consecutive games of 20-plus touches, making the Bears running back a safe option in this showdown. Swift provides multiple avenues to produce Fantasy points as the former Georgia Bulldog notched three straight games of four receptions to match his rushing ability.

Colston Loveland ($7,800)

Loveland is finally showcasing why the second-year tight end was highly drafted in his position group. The sophomore tight end has two straight games of 18.5 or more PPR points.

Having Williams back makes Loveland a threat in any game. Loveland's salary and increased snap share with Cole Kmet on injured reserve makes the second-year tight end necessary for this lineup.

Colston Loveland through 7 games:



2025 2026



• 17 receptions • 24 receptions

• 235 rec yards • 244 rec yards

• 2 rec TD • 2 rec TD



Loveland still finished as the Bears’ leading… pic.twitter.com/ssBhCDFbJP — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) October 26, 2026

Khalif Raymond ($3,600)

Raymond is one of the value plays in this lineup and the Bear wide receiver's snap share provides a decent Fantasy floor. Raymond appeared in at least 60% of snaps in five out of seven games this season. The Bears wide receiver's ability to stay on the field gives Raymond opportunities to score Fantasy points in a loaded Bears offense.

Sam Roush ($1,200)

Roush will step up into a TE 2 role with Kmet out for the forseeable future. At Roush's salary point, the rookie tight end will be on the field enough to have chances to outperform his price point.

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