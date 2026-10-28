Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Jacoby Brissett and Khalil Shakir

Week 8 is right around the corner, and we’ve assembled a list of fantasy sleepers to try to help propel your squad to a much-needed mid-season victory. Take a gander.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (96) chase down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No quarterback threw the ball more than Jacoby Brissett in Week 7 (47). In fact, no quarterback has thrown the ball more than Brissett over the course of the 2026 season (282).

Volume far from guarantees success, of course—look at the Cardinals’ 2-5 record—but it makes QB fantasy success more likely.

The same can be said about lining up against the Dallas Cowboys (the Cardinals’ Week 8 opponents), who allow 20 fantasy points to quarterbacks and nearly 30 points to wide receivers per game in half-PPR formats.

Brissett has eclipsed 25 fantasy points himself twice this season, and with the 29th-ranked defense in the NFL attempting to stop him, he may turn in an elite fantasy performance.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) rushes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason returned in Week 7 after missing four games due to a fractured thumb, and he immediately was given a sizable share of carries.

The Vikings' running back rushed 15 times for 68 yards (4.5 yards per carry), while his backfield mate Aaron Jones notched only eight rushes for 26 yards. Jones also left the game in the fourth quarter when he aggravated an MCL sprain that he originally sustained earlier in the season, leaving his status for Week 8 uncertain.

Mason appears on track to be the lead back, at least on Sunday, and his team plays the Lions, who give up the most yards per game (391) in the NFL.

That said, the Lions are actually middle of the pack at defending the run in terms of yards per carry, touchdowns, and explosive plays allowed, but some of that is likely due to them being so exploitable against the pass (they’re dead last in pass defense).

Kyler Murray doesn't exactly pose a huge threat given his struggles and decreasing usage. His attempts through the air over the past three weeks have shrunk from 37 to 30 to 24.

Don’t be surprised if Mason sees a lot of touches on Sunday.

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir ranks sixth among wideouts in yards after catch this season, and has eclipsed 80 receiving yards in two out of his last three games.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens, his Week 8 opponents, allow the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver relies on two-high safety coverage—meaning he likes to station two safeties deep over the middle prior to the snap in an effort to prevent deep passing plays—at the fifth-highest clip in the league, according to Fantasy Pros .

Shakir makes his bones against that type of prevent coverage, running a mix of quick slants, screens, and flats that often turns short-to-intermediate catches into bigger gains, thanks to his lightning speed and elusiveness.

Khalil Shakir hit a max speed of 21.89 MPH on this 57-yard catch and run.



Kamren Kinchens hit a max speed of 21.54 MPH to chase him down and make the tackle.



(via @NextGenStats)@BUFvsLAR on ESPN

Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CoU2iQDpty — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 13, 2026

DJ Moore practiced on Wednesday and has a decent chance to play this weekend, but during the time he missed, Shakir emerged as a go-to option for Josh Allen. The 26-year-old leads the team in targets (31) and could add a bunch more to his total in Week 8.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles met the Washington Commanders, Goedert caught four passes for 77 yards and scored two touchdowns.

A lot has changed since that Week 1 showdown, predominantly on the Eagles’ side with their plethora of injuries.

Dallas Goedert’s SECOND TD of the day. A massive one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mNHoUUUtOD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 13, 2026

Jalen Hurts is out for the remainder of the season with Deep Vein Thrombosis, and in his stead, Tanner McKee has thrown 80 passes across two starts, 15 of which went to Goedert.

The Commanders surrender the fifth-most passing yards and second-most fantasy points to tight ends per game in the NFL. Goedert should command a steady stream of volume, especially if DeVonta Smith misses the contest.