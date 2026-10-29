Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Omarion Hampton VS Rachaad White

Christian McCaffrey and Cam Skattebo are on byes this week, leaving a void for some Fantasy managers at running back.

For Fantasy managers in a hitch at running back this week, they may see Omarion Hampton and Rachaad White on the bench, but are either of them worthy of starting this week?

Omarion Hampton

The Chargers have been the most disappointing team this season and remain the lone team without a win with an 0-6 record. Hampton is among the multitude of Chargers having head-scratching seasons and is one of the bigger busts of the season. Fantasy managers who selected Hampton spent a first-round or second-round pick on the second-year running back and in return have been rewarded with a RB 31 season in PPR leagues so far.

OMARION HAMPTON FUMBLES THE BALL IN A CRUCIAL MOMENT FOR THE CHARGERS 😬



Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn recovers the fumble and runs it 43 yards to give Las Vegas great field positioning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sZf2aH9Y6C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2026

Hampton's RB 31 display is frustrating for Fantasy managers and Chargers running back alike, and it seems it will only get worse for the rest of the season. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have implemented a running back by committee approach, which has limited Hampton's time on the field.

In the three out of six games this season, Hampton played less than 50% of snaps among Chargers running backs. In two of those games, Hampton was RB 2 in terms of snaps distribution in the Chargers running back room. The lack of snaps diminished Hampton's workload as the former North Carolina Tar Heel has five games of 16 touches or less.

Rachaad White

White has stepped into a RB 1 role for the Washington Commanders the past couple of weeks and may be in line for an increased workload after Jacory Croskey-Merritt landed on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago. In the past two weeks, White received at least 60% of the snap share, cementing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer as the Commanders' lead back.

The increased workload paid off for White in his first start as a Commander. White finished with 15.7 PPR points in the Commanders' last game in week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. A big part of White' solid performance was his receiving work out of the backfield as the Commanders running back finished with 4 receptions for 30 receiving yards against the 49ers.

With Croskey-Merritt out for at least a few more games, White becomes a decent option for Fantasy managers in need of a running back at this stage of the season, paricularly in PPR leagues. White's snap rate and reciving ability makes the veteran running back a decent RB 2/Flex option in PPR formats.

Jayden Daniels connects with Rachaad White for his second TD pass of the game!



WASvsSF on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uS2INDJgC4 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026

The Verdict

Fantasy managers shouldn't touch Hampton on the rest of the season unless the Chargers backfield thins out. For this week, Fantasy managers should keep Hampton on the bench with Hampton's snap share in flux.

Fantasy managers can start White this week if their running back or flex scenario calls for it. Especially in PPR leagues, White offers a steady flow of points. White's snap share and receiving work makes the Commanders running back a decent option in PPR leagues.

More Fantasy on SI News