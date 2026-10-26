Week 8 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Zach Charbonnet vs. Rachaad White

If you are in dire need of a running back for your fantasy roster, these two intriguing options could make a difference as the season progresses. Do you burn your waiver priority on an explosive, dual-threat talent coming off a torn ACL, or do you snatch up the pass-catching back suddenly swimming in vacated targets? The verdict comes down to urgency. If you need a plug-and-play starter to survive this week, Rachaad White is your guy. But if you're sitting pretty and hunting for league-winning upside down the stretch, Zach Charbonnet is the stash that could break your opponent's spirit in December.

Zach Charbonnet: Is Seattle's Returning RB Worth the Waiver Claim?

The Upside Is Real, but How Quickly Can Charbonnet Deliver?

Charbonnet's fantasy appeal stems from his dual-threat ability to produce as both a hard-nosed runner and an efficient pass-catcher. Over his first three NFL seasons, Charbonnet accumulated 427 rushing attempts for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 95 receptions for 693 yards and a receiving touchdown. His efficiency and knack for finding the end zone gives him high-end value when healthy.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet's 2026 campaign was delayed following surgery to repair a torn ACL in February 2026. While Seattle activated him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he was ruled out for Week 7 as he continued working towards his debut. Charbonnet is an intriguing stash, particularly for managers who can afford to hold him on the bench while his workload develops. His Week 8 value depends on his health, but if he reclaims his goal-line touches later in the season, he could become a league-winner down the stretch.

Rachaad White: Washington's Backfield Opportunity Is Too Good to Ignore

White's Receiving Skills Give Him the Week 8 Fantasy Edge

While Charbonnet requires patience, White offres an immediate floor due to an expanded role in Washington. Following Jacory Croskey-Merritt's placement on injured reserve, Washington's backfield distribution opened up the opportunity. White capitalized in the Commanders Week 6 contest against the 49ers, recording seven carries for 27 yards while hauling in four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. That performance yielded 111.7 PPR fantasy points, highlighting his valuable pass-catching role.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) returns a kick against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a tough Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington may frequently look to the air, which would preserve White's floor through targets and reception volume. White should be the preferred waiver-wire addition, especially in PPR and half-PPR formats. Although his rushing efficiency and backfield committee limits his overall ceiling, his role in the passing game makes him a viable plug-and-paly starter right away.

Head-to-Head: Which Running Back Offers More Fantasy Value?

When weighing these two options, the decision isn't just about total points, but it should revolve around your current roster construction, record, and scoring format.

White wins the immediate battle due to target volume and a protected floor in the passing game. In PPR leagues, a running back who locks down five-plus targets is a cheat code for a stable baseline. With Washington often playing from behind or leaning on quick passing concepts, White bypasses the need for high rushing efficiency. He guarantees touches starting this week, making him an ideal priority for managers suffering through bye weeks, injuries, or a losing record that demands wins right now.

Charbonnet, on the other hand, is built for fantasy managers playing the long game. His career production proves he possesses legitimate RB2 capability with touchdown upside when fully healthy. His goal-line presence and pass-blocking skills ensures he will carve out a role once fully conditioned. If you already have a winning record and can afford to burn a bench spot, Charbonnet would be a smart addition.