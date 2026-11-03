Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Mike Washington Jr., Ryan Flournoy, and 7 More Week 9 Waiver Wire Adds

A handful of intriguing developments and injuries occurred in Week 8, giving fantasy football managers ample options on the waiver wire. A mixture of rookie RBs and young WRs headline Week 9’s list of enticing waiver-wire additions.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, rookie Mike Washington Jr. started over Ashton Jeanty in Week 8, carrying the ball 25 times for 83 yards. Barring another quick change in Week 9, the Las Vegas Raiders’ backfield is closer to a 50/50 split than many expected earlier in the season.

The concern here is that Jeanty got nearly all of the passing-down work, though we could see a slight alteration to the Raiders’ backfield roles to avoid giving an obvious tell for opposing defenses based on which RB is on the field.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs for a 30-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Christian McCaffrey

Before the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 8 bye, Christian McCaffrey was dealing with an injury, and rookie Kaelon Black got more work in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Even if CMC is healthy enough to go in Week 9, Black is a valuable handcuff RB in a Kyle Shanahan offense who could be in store for more usage moving forward.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands off to running back Seth McGowan (20) during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Jonathan Taylor

Reports indicate that multiple teams are trying to acquire Jonathan Taylor ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which would make rookie Seth McGowan the expected starter if Taylor is traded. The Indianapolis Colts are a mess right now, but fantasy football managers don’t get many opportunities to add a starting RB on a team this late in the season.

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) reacts after a first down catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Is it possible that Ryan Flournoy is more than just a WR handcuff behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens? Besides Pickens still being a player to watch ahead of the trade deadline, Flournoy has produced double-digit fantasy points in four straight games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Of the 52 WRs with 15-plus targets since Week 5, Flournoy has the 6th-highest catch rate (81.0%), the 19th-most yards after the catch per reception (4.6), and the 22nd-most yards per route run (1.80).

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

The lack of passing volume for the Miami Dolphins isn’t ideal for rookie Caleb Douglas, but he’s making the most of his limited opportunities. Among 99 WRs with 15-plus targets in 2026, Douglas has the 7th-most yards per reception (17.4) and the 24th-most yards per route run (2.11).

Over the next three weeks, the Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts. All three of those teams are 20th or worse in dropback EPA allowed .

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

In the Washington Commanders’ first game without Terry McLaurin since he suffered a season-ending injury, rookie Antonio Williams handled a full-time role in the Week 8 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams tallied double-digit fantasy points against the Eagles for the second time this season on Sunday night.

After facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, Williams and the Commanders will take on the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans. Three of those four teams are 19th or worse in dropback success rate allowed.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Right when everyone was expecting rookie Omar Cooper Jr. to remain heavily involved in the New York Jets’ aerial attack, Adonai Mitchell exploded for a season-high 27.2 fantasy points in Week 8. Mitchell logged the second-most targets (9), the most receptions (7), and the most receiving yards (142) on the Jets in the loss to the Raiders.

While it remains to be seen what usage for everyone in New York’s offense looks like once Breece Hall returns, Mitchell looks healthy again.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Head coach Sean McVay revealed that Terrance Ferguson could return to practice this week, and the Los Angeles Rams are desperate for a spark in their passing game. With Davante Adams out, Ferguson can be a vertical threat in the Rams’ offense once he returns.

Ferguson had 17.4 fantasy points in Week 2 before suffering an ankle injury in Week 3.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Injuries are mounting on offense for the New England Patriots, as Hunter Henry exited early in Week 8 against the Dolphins. If Henry misses time, rookie Eli Raridon should see a full allotment of snaps in an offense that could be without A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in Week 9.

Raridon played a team-high 55 offensive snaps in the win over the Dolphins.