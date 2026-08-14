Which Raiders Wide Receiver Lands the WR 1 Role and Becomes Fantasy Football Viable?

Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are the obvious Fantasy playmakers on the Las Vegas Raiders, but whoever fills their WR 1 role can offer Fantasy viability at a later ADP.

Three Raiders wideouts are in contention for the lead role and each offer versatile assets in Fantasy if they were to line up as WR 1 on week 1.

Tre Tucker

As the Raiders lined up in 22 personnel (2 tight ends and 2 running backs) for their first play of the preseason game, Tucker (WR 62, 167 ADP) was the only receiver on the field among the other starters.

Tucker is the longest tenured Raider receiver on the roster, enduring three seasons of ever-changing quarterbacks and head coaches.

This time, in the ever-changing Raiders’ landscape, Tucker has the opportunity to be the Raiders WR 1 for a full season.

Tucker would get glimpses of being a WR 1 last season after the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars mid-season.

Despite the poor offensive play from the Raiders last season, Tucker made the most during the offensive ineptitude finishing with a career-high 696 receiving yards, most for any Raiders pass catcher last season.

Fantasy managers saw Tucker’s Fantasy ceiling early on in the season as the former third-round pick finished as WR 1 in week 3 last season.

Tucker finished with an eye-popping eight catches for 145 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, good for 40.9 Fantasy points in PPR leagues.

With Brock Bowers taking up all the defense’s attention, if Tucker can land the WR 1 role, he can become Fantasy viable at his ADP as Fantasy managers witnessed in week 3 last season.

The true positive of this season so far is at least Tre Tucker is free.



Like to thank everyone who participated in the movement. pic.twitter.com/D9erBDKWW3 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) September 23, 2025

Jalen Nailor

Nailor (WR 63, 168 ADP) has the opportunity to break out in his native Las Vegas after spending the first four seasons of his career as a WR 3.

In Minnesota, Nailor never had the opportunity to truly break out in Minnesota as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison took the majority of the targets.

Now in Las Vegas, Nailor has a chance to claim the WR 1 role and showcase his Fantasy ceilings.

Nailor has been running with the first team throughout much of training camp and has been battling the incumbent Tucker for reps as WR 1.

In his preseason debut with the Raiders, Nailor didn’t receive any targets from Kirk Cousins on his lone drive.

Nailor will see an increase in Fantasy production in an increased role with the Raiders, but he will surpass his Fantasy ceiling if he can land the WR 1 role.

Jack Bech

Bech (WR 146, 276 ADP) had the best night of any Raiders receiver on their preseason opener on Thursday night.

The former second-round pick converted a 10 yard catch from Kirk Cousins for a first down on a third and long on the opening drive.

Bech also established a connection with first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, catching the Heisman winner’s first professional touchdown pass.

.@Raiders @fernandomendoza with his 1st TD to Jack Bech...Stick throw low and away from defenders. Strong debut #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Lbm110UU4l — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2026

There hasn’t been much chatter about Bech in training camp, but the former TCU Horned Frog showed his growth from his rookie season in the preseason debut.

Bech finished the night with 3 receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown, giving him an underdog chance to win the Raiders WR 1 role.

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