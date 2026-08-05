Malik Washington Leads Group of WR 1s Available Late in Fantasy Football Drafts

Being a WR 1 brings along the majority of targets, receiving yards and touchdowns, which brings a smile to any Fantasy manager.

These wide receivers are available late in drafts and are the focal point of their wide receiver room.

KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns are trying to revitalize their wide receiver room and first-round pick Concepcion (WR 54, 130 ADP) has been turning heads so far at training camp.

Concepcion is in a battle for the Browns WR 1 role alongside fellow rookie Denzel Boston and veteran Jerry Jeudy.

Boston and Jeudy could very well take the lead receiver role, but Concepcion has been taking the lead so far as WR 1 throughout training camp.

Nice play here from Watson to Concepcion. Great to see KC back after that shoulder scare on Monday. pic.twitter.com/E4Tmz6g0AI — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) August 5, 2026

Harold Fannin Jr. is a factor to consider when analyzing Concepcion’s Fantasy stock.

Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receiving yards and is set up to repeat the feat again in 2026, but this doesn’t limit Concepcion’s Fantasy stock, especially at his ADP.

The Browns’ passing attack will be featured often as the Browns are projected to be behind their opponents in the majority of their games.

The negative game script gives Concepcion a chance to shine as WR 1 in garbage time, even if Fannin Jr. is the main overall focus of the passing attack.

Tre Tucker/Jalen Nailor

Tucker (WR 61, 168 ADP) and Nailor (WR 63, 171 ADP) are batting for the Las Vegas Raiders leading receiver role and whoever wins can become Fantasy viable at their ADP.

Tight end Brock Bowers is no doubt the focus of the Raiders passing attack, but being the Raiders WR 1 still brings Fantasy value.

Whether Tucker or Nailor lands the lead role, they’ll face single coverage more frequently than leading wide receivers as Bowers will demand double coverage and have zone coverage roll towards the All-Pro more often.

Tucker got Fantasy managers excited last season after his week 3 performance against the Washington Commanders, in which he produced 40.9 Fantasy points in PPR leagues, good for WR 1 that week. The rest of the season didn’t quite pan out for Tucker as the Raiders passing attack struggled mightily.

The true positive of this season so far is at least Tre Tucker is free.



Like to thank everyone who participated in the movement. pic.twitter.com/D9erBDKWW3 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) September 23, 2025

Nailor joined the Raiders this offseason after a four-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Nailor has largely been a WR 3 during his time in Minnesota, but being outside of the shadows of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison can lead to a career Fantasy season for Nailor.

Whether Tucker or Nailor land the Raiders WR 1 role, they can enjoy single coverage as Bowers demands all the attention and enjoy a productive Fantasy season.

Malik Washington

Washington (WR 71, 202 ADP) is the last projected WR 1 to be selected in Fantasy drafts, but may be in the best Fantasy situation compared to other late-round wide receivers.

Unlike Concepcion, Tucker and Nailor, Washington doesn’t have a star tight end ahead of him to take away the majority of the targets.

Outside of Washington, the Miami Dolphins receiver room consists of Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and rookie Chris Bell, who hasn’t practiced yet in training camp. Tight end Greg Dulcich appears to be the only main competition for Washington to be the focus of the Dolphins’ passing game.

Negative game scripts also makes Washington an intriguing prospect at his ADP.

The Dolphins are projected to be down in the vast majority of their games this season. Being the main focus during garbage time gives Washington more targets than he would have normally seen.

More garbage-time targets will lead to more receiving yards and touchdowns, increasing Washington’s Fantasy output.

Washington may be the last WR 1 to be drafted, but the lack of pass catchers around him makes Washington an interesting prospect at his current ADP.

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