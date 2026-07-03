Who Will Sign Stefon Diggs?: 3 Potential Suitors And Their Fantasy Football Impact

Nearly a month has passed since the start of NFL free agency, and WR Stefon Diggs remains unsigned. Here are three teams that would make a lot of sense for Diggs to land with, along with his fantasy football outlook with each of those franchises.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens continue to have question marks at WR, with superstar signal-caller Lamar Jackson in his prime. Outside of their WR1 Zay Flowers their is not a single player on the roster that can be counted on heavily in their passing game.

Flowers last season had 86 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards and five TDs. The player with the second most receiving yards for Baltimore was veteran TE Mark Andrews. He had 48 receptions for 422 receiving yards; both stats were career low marks.

Diggs, who is coming off a season where he had 1,013 receiving yards, could raise the Ravens' offense to another level. He would have significantly less fantasy football value being a part of Baltimore than the New England Patriots in 2025. He would be relegated to the role of WR2, and with the Ravens having Workhorse RB Derrick Henry, he would see even less opportunity. He would be a player to not go after in fantasy drafts but to pick up off of waivers as a filler if he has an ideal matchup.

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns heavily address their need of WR in the 2026 NFL Draft. They took KC Conception, WR out of the Univeristy of Texas &M, with the #24 overall pick in the first round, and they took Denzel Boston, out of the University of Washington, with the #39 overall pick in the second round. While the two draft picks certainly bolstered their depth, they are unproven. Having inexperienced WRs next to a QB entering a “prove it” season, Shedeur Sanders, is not ideal.

Diggs proved that he can perform well with a second-year QB, with Drake Maye having a breakout season for the Patriots. He was at the forefront of the MVP race, finishing with 4,394 passing yards and 31 TD passes. Diggs may not be able to raise Sanders' game to those heights in 2026, but having a veteran presence on the field with him would certainly help.

Washington Commanders

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks for open receivers against the Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders are just a team lacking WR depth. Outside of their WR1 Terry McLaurin their is no real volume threat in their pass game.

McLauin in 2025 in 10 games had 38 receptions for 582 receiving yards. This was the second most on the team to WR Deebo Samuel, who had 727 receiving yards in 16 games. He is currently a free agent. Washington added TE Chig Okonkwo from the Tennessee Titans, who could have some big plays in store for 2026 but is nowhere near the type of player to have high usage in the pass game. The most receiving yards he has had in a single season was in 2025, when he recorded 560 receiving yards.

With Diggs, the Commanders would get a more rounded-out receiving room for Jayden Daniels. And although even with Diggs, Washington would have a below-average receiving room in the NFL, it may be the best WR room Daniels has had since he has been a part of the Commanders. Diggs also, out of the three teams listed, would have his highest fantasy potential with the Commanders.

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