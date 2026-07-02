Ranking Patriots Under-25 Stars: Where Do Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson Land?

If you had say that the New England Patriots' future would be as bright as it was maybe four years ago, you'd be laughed at.

Now, coming off their first division title since 2019 and their first Super Bowl appearance from a year before that, the Patriots have turned the tides. The front office, led by executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, and head coach Mike Vrabel have started to hit on draft picks and bring in players to give this team a ton of youthful energy.

But which players at their young ages are the best?

Typically, 25 years old is the cutoff for these rankings with players still on their rookie deals. The Patriots have plenty of stars on their rookie contracts entering the 2026, and here are the top five players that are 25 years or younger right now.

5. OT Will Campbell (22 Years Old)

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) gets a drink during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Campbell was the smart pick for the Patriots at the time. They needed a left tackle to help protect their quarterback and the LSU star was the cream of the offensive tackle crop. Since being drafted, it's been an up-and-down start to his career.

Campbell was named the starter immediately as a rookie and played at a solid level to open up his first year. Then he suffered an MCL injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and didn't look the same once he returned. An awful showing in the postseason was likely the result of rushing him back too soon, something that should be healed up for 2026.

He'll be a big piece of the offense moving forward, especially if he's able to improve consistently.

4. RB TreVeyon Henderson (23 Years Old)

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson was electric in college for Ohio State, bringing a dual-threat ability to the backfield. It's why the Patriots selected him in the second round last year and worked him into the offense as a rookie. It took a bit of time, but Henderson's breakaway speed eventually became a really important part of New England's rushing attack.

Backing up Rhamondre Stevenson as the RB2, Henderson was used as both a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. He finished with more than 1,000 total yards of offense and was named a finalist for the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now entering his second season, he'll remain the backup to Stevenson on most run plays, but has the swiss army knife capabilities to impact the game on every snap.

3. S Craig Woodson (25 Years Old)

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another pick from the awfully-successful 2025 class, Woodson really broke onto the scene as an older defensive back prospect. In his first training camp, the Cal rookie surged past Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger on the depth chart, eventually being name a starter in Week 1.

He wasn't able to be taken off the field all season. The fluid defensive back became a really sound tackler out of the secondary (highlighted by his fantastic showing in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks). Now he'll be paired with longtime veteran Kevin Byard for 2026, something that can only take his game to another level.

2. CB Christian Gonzalez (23 Years Old)

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' best defensive player, Gonzalez was the final parting gift from Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach. The first round selection from 2023 has blossomed into one of the league's top cornerbacks, and you can truly make the argument that he's the best of that bunch.

He's been named to an All-Pro Team and a Pro Bowl, and is now in line for the largest contract in NFL history for someone at his position. At 23 years old, Gonzalez has the makings of being one of the greatest Patriots cornerbacks of all time. His ability to cover and then break on the ball is up there with the best of them.

1. QB Drake Maye (23 Years Old)

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on first day of training camp in July. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There really shouldn't be any debate here. The MVP runner up is expected to lead this New England team once again and will continue to rise in the annals of quarterbacks across the league. At 23 years old, Maye has already surpassed any expectations that were put on him when he was drafted third overall back in 2024.

Now all that's left for him to acomplish is to get back to the Super Bowl and win it.

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