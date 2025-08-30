2025 Fantasy Football All-Breakout Team Featuring Emeka Egbuka And Travis Hunter
With the fantasy draft content coming to an end, it’s time to take some stances on some players. Finding the best value players with high ceilings can separate a fantasy team from the pack.
Here’s my breakout fantasy team for the 2025 fantasy season:
JJ. McCarthy (QB), Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy comes to the NFL with a championship pedigree, but his college passing opportunity painted him as a game manager. The Vikings had an elite wide receiver, and they want to challenge a defense via the pass. Their rookie quarterback will even add some value in the run game. I expect him to be a top 8 fantasy quarterback this year, making him an excellent QB2 in any format.
Trey Benson (RB), Arizona Cardinals
Based on the draft flow in many fantasy leagues, Benson is just another running back flier, and not many drafters fight for him. James Conner has been an excellent running back for the Cardinals, but all good things come to an end. Benson was the second back drafted in 2024, and he has the profile to be the best handcuff back in this year’s fantasy drafts. Not many teams tie him to Conner, which feels like a losing move.
Bhayshul Tuten (RB), Jacksonville Jaguars
When writing so much fantasy content, sometimes I forget when I give a player a gold star for his potential. A recent article of mine about Tuten was brought to my attention on X, and I had this close line: Possible handcuff for Travis Etienne drafters, and a dream of hitting on this year’s Bucky Irving. Tuten brings plus speed to the table, and the Jaguars’ new coaching staff drafted him.
Travis Hunter (WR), Jacksonville Jaguars
Everyone knows Hunter, but his potential snaps on defense cloud his fantasy profile. He has the talent to be this year’s breakout player of the year, and Hunter has a clear path to a WR2 role in the Jaguars’ offense with Brian Thomas drawing plenty of attention from defenses.
Emeka Egbuka (WR), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy drafters have loved him all summer, leading to a steady climb up draft boards. He brings a high foundation in route running while playing in an offense coming off a great season. His only black mark goes by the name of Chris Godwin, who will get in his way for targets.
Keon Coleman (WR), Buffalo Bills
As WR4 in most fantasy drafts, Coleman brings built-in value. His summer reports have been positive, suggesting he will emerge as the Bills’ top receiving threat in 2025. Coleman’s big play and scoring upside make him a top sleeper this year.
Kyle Pitts (TE), Atlanta Falcons
I’m fading this season's top rookie tight ends (Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland) for different reasons (competition for targets and fantasy price point). Over the past three seasons, Pitts has underachieved expectations, leading to him having a much more favorable ADP this draft season. The Falcons will use him more in line with a wide receiver this year, suggesting potential impact value if Pitts reaches his rookie stride with more scoring.
Troy Franklin (FLEX), Denver Broncos
The coin toss for my flex options was between Franklin and Xavier Legette, with the latter getting a bump in value after the Panthers traded Adam Thielen. Franklin is my deep sleeper of the year, so I’m putting my money where my mouth is.