2025 Fantasy Football All-Rookie Team Featuring Jaxson Dart, Tetairoa McMillan, Ashton Jeanty, and More
The 2025 NFL season featured quite a few rookies who made an impact on their teams' fantasy rosters, but it's time to narrow down the list and award our rookie version of the All-Pro Awards.
While there are deserving players who fell into the honorable mention category, we've identified the most impactful rookie fantasy stars at each position below.
While 2025 success doesn't automatically translate to 2026 production, each of the players below are on an upward trajectory for next year and are poised to make a big leap heading into their sophomore fantasy football season.
Quarterback
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Jaxson Dart didn't start until Week 4, but he ended up with the most fantasy points of any rookie quarterback on his way to finishing as QB16 on the season.
Dart threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns (with just five interceptions) during his rookie season, while also rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll need to avoid taking big hits as a rusher as he progresses throughout his career, but Dart's rookie season was a great start.
Honorable Mention: Cam Ward, Tyler Shough
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty, Oakland Raiders
Ashton Jeanty didn't quite have the blockbuster year that fantasy owners expected when they drafted him as a top-20 pick last summer, but he still finished as the leading rookie fantasy running back in 2025.
Jeanty's 975 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns had him finish as RB11 in PPR leagues, so his rookie season was sneaky productive despite having just two games with more than 100 rushing yards.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey had a slow start to the 2025 season as he was playing behind JK Dobbins, but Dobbins' season-ending injury opened the door for Harvey to step in for a big finish to the 2025 season.
Harvey finished as RB19 with 540 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns on the year, and put together a big stretch run where he topped 18 fantasy points in five of six games between Weeks 13-17.
Honorable Mention: TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Woody Marks, Kyle Monangai
Wide Receiver
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan is currently the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after putting up 70 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. McMillan finished as WR15 on the year, serving as Bryce Young's main wide receiver, and thoroughly exceeded preseason expectations from fantasy owners who took him in the middle rounds of the drafts.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka had a strange rookie season as he came out of the gate on fire, then tailed off significantly as the season went on. On the whole, Egbuka had a successful rookie year, finishing as WR23 with 63 receptions for 938 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. However, he didn't score a touchdown or top 64 receiving yards after Week 10, so he'll have something to prove entering 2026.
Honorable Mention: Jayden Higgins, Luther Burden, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor
Tight End
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Our tight end award could have gone to a few different players, but Tyler Warren was Mr. Consistency all year and finished as TE4 in PPR leagues with 76 receptions for 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While he probably had a shot at 1,000 receiving yards if Daniel Jones didn't get hurt, fantasy owners can't be too disappointed with Warren's output in 2025.
Honorable Mention: Harold Fannin Jr., Colston Loveland, Oronde Gadsden
