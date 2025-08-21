2025 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: When To Target A Quarterback
Different fantasy owners have different strategies when it comes to drafting their quarterbacks. Some owners prefer to grab a star early and not have to worry about the position ever again, while others prefer to target a quarterback later who they believe will be a breakout sleeper for the fantasy season. Others even just prefer to stream quarterbacks throughout the season. We will break down when you should draft a quarterback and how to approach each one of these strategies.
Drafting A Star Quarterback
We won't be faulting anybody for wanting to have a superstar quarterback to lead their fantasy team. Sure, you may have to spend a higher pick on them, but they are also some of the safest options in fantasy football. If you grab one of the elite fantasy quarterbacks, barring injury, you know you are getting a guy you can plug in every week and get high-end production. They also save a roster spot because you don't have to draft a backup. If you don't want the stress of worrying about your QB throughout the season, this is the route for you.
2025 Elite Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: ADP 21.2
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: ADP 21.3
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: ADP 30.8
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: ADP 34.2
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: ADP 35.8
Targeting A Value QB
If you passed up on the five elite fantasy QBs for 2025, it may be because you have another guy in mind that you believe will give close to the same value, but at a much cheaper price. If you hit on one of these quarterbacks, then you already have a leg up on your competition because you were drafting high-end skill position players when they were drafting their quarterback. It is smart to always consider the idea that you could be wrong in this scenario, and consider drafting a backup, which doubles your chances of finding that value pick if you take this approach.
Potential High-Value QB Options
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ADP 70.5
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: ADP 91.5
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: ADP 106
Drake Maye New England Patriots: ADP 124.5
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: ADP 131
JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings: ADP 134.5
Streaming QBs
This is for the fantasy owners who like to live life on the edge. If you stream quarterbacks, you are simply hitting the waiver wire and starting a quarterback each week based on matchups. This is a stressful way to live, but it is a strategy you can live with. Some people choose this life while others are forced into it by injuries or drafting a quarterback who did not pan out like you hoped. This is a dangerous game, but if you have the stomach and skill for it could win you a championship.
Week 1 Streaming Options Outside Of QB20 ADP
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans
Russell Wilson, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders