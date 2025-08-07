Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels: Which Elite QB is the Best Fantasy Value?
When you’re investing early in a quarterback, you want more than just a big name; you want weekly dominance, reliable scoring, and upside that wins week after week. In 2025, three dual-threat QBs sit firmly atop draft boards: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels. All three offer electric playmaking ability and elite fantasy ceilings, but which one gives you the best value based on where they're being drafted?
Josh Allen: The Expensive but Proven MVP
Fresh off his 2024 NFL MVP campaign, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is still that guy. He combines rocket-arm efficiency with punishing goal-line runs, making him a top-3 QB in virtually every format. Fantasy managers know what they’re getting: elite week-to-week production, a high floor, and the potential for 30+ point games.
But here’s the tradeoff: Allen is often the first QB off the board. You're paying up for the safety and ceiling, and you’re likely sacrificing a shot at a Tier 1 WR or RB in the process. If you're in a superflex league, this could be worth it.
Value Verdict: If you want a locked-in QB1 and can build depth later, Allen is worth the investment, but he’s not the best value of the three.
Lamar Jackson: MVP Pedigree at a (very) Slight Discount
A legend on the field, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson once again makes the dual-threat elite list heading into 2025. His MVP-caliber ceiling remains high thanks to his ability to pile up yards on the ground and smart improvements in his passing game.
Lamar is typically going a few picks behind Allen, which opens up real value, especially in drafts where you can snag a WR or RB early, then land Lamar at the top of Round 2. In superflex leagues, you won't see him fall out of the first round.
Value Verdict: Similar ceiling to Allen, but often available at a slight discount. That’s real value for a dual-threat QB with an elite fantasy résumé.
Jayden Daniels: High-Upside Breakout at a Bargain
Here’s where things get interesting. Jayden Daniels exploded onto the scene in 2024, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. He posted historic rushing numbers, made plays under pressure, and turned heads with his poise and production.
Despite all of that, he’s being drafted a full round (or more) after Allen and Lamar in many leagues. Why? Sophomore regression risk. Some analysts, like Dan Orlovsky and Damien Woody, have compared his meteoric rise to C.J. Stroud’s, suggesting teams might catch on to him in Year 2.
Value Verdict: Daniels is the best bang-for-your-buck option at QB. His ADP lets you stack skill players early and still land a potential top-3 QB.
Final Thoughts
If you want safety and consistency, go Allen or Jackson, they’re consistent fantasy workhorses.
If you're chasing upside, Daniels is your man, a high-ceiling, second-round upside QB choice with breakout potential.
Tier mindset: Don’t panic! If you miss one, you can still score big by dialing into another with similar skills.