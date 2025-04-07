2025 Fantasy Football: Jared Goff Offers Premium Value As Late-Round Quarterback

Most Games with 300+ Pass Yards, 3+ TDs and 0 INTs in the past 3 seasons:



🎯 Jared Goff: 7

🎯 Joe Burrow: 6

🎯 Josh Allen: 5

🎯 Lamar Jackson: 4

🎯 Tua Tagovailoa: 4

🎯 Brock Purdy: 3

🎯 Dak Prescott: 3

🎯 Baker Mayfield: 3

🎯 Patrick Mahomes: 3

🎯 Jalen Hurts: 3 pic.twitter.com/jlqq7pmDMp