2025 Fantasy Football: Jared Goff Offers Premium Value As Late-Round Quarterback
Despite sub-par production on the ground (56 rushing yards), Jared Goff proved that pocket-passing quarterbacks can still post elite fantasy football numbers.
Don’t believe me, just look at the team who took home the coveted $150,000 prize in the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) Main Event contest last season. William Meyer’s team consisted of a “stack” of Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams that carried his squad to glory.
Goff, the four-time Pro Bowler, guided the Lions to an NFL-best 15-2 record (tied with Kansas City) as well as a league-best 564 points. The veteran QB was superb away from Ford Field, helping Detroit post the only undefeated road record (8-0).
While it’s hard to make a case for Goff’s long-term dynasty value (due to his age), he still has several solid seasons on the horizon due to the cast of talent on the Lions roster.
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff was exceptional last season finishing as the overall QB6, averaging 19.7 fantasy football points per game. The 30-year-old signal-caller was masterful in his fourth season in MoTown, posting career highs in passing touchdowns (37), completion percentage (72.4%), and passer rating (111.8).
Goff finished tied for third-most completions of 40 or more yards in the NFL in 2024 displaying that he is one the best deep-ball passers in the league.
JARED GOFF 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Goff will be at the helm of arguably the best offensive attack, armed with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, many are questioning if he wil experience regression following Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson’s departure to the Chicago Bears.
There is no denying that Goff will not post strong rushing production (only two rushing touchdowns over his 65 games with Lions). This may lead fantasy managers to view the veteran as an afterthought behind the elite tier of dual-threat QBs Josh Allen, Lamar Jackon, and Jayden Daniels.
However, due to possessing explosive players at all the skill positions, combined with solid ball security (no fumbles lost in 2024), Goff was a fantasy stud in the fantasy playoffs. He finished as the overall QB3 from Week 14 to Week 18 (25.3 fantasy points per game).
According to his overall ADP range of 100-124, Goff is a valuable QB1 for those who opt to wait until later in drafts to address the QB position.
