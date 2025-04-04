The Data Doesn’t Lie: Baker Mayfield Is An Elite Fantasy Football QB
There is no denying that Baker Mayfield does not get the credit he deserves amongst the fantasy football community.
Don’t simply take my word for it, look at the data. The quarterback who led the NFC in passing touchdowns is being drafted behind players he outproduced last season in early high-stakes drafts at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC).
While we know there is an elite tier at the quarterback position, Mayfield was a league-winner in the all-important fantasy playoffs last season. The veteran signal-caller finished as the overall QB1 down the stretch (Week 14 to Week 18), averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game.
Similar production is not out of the question for this upcoming season.
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield was outstanding last season finishing as the overall QB4, averaging 22.5 fantasy football points per game. The 29-year-old gun-slinger thrived in his second season in Tampa Bay, posting career highs in passing yards (4,500), passing touchdowns (41), and completion percentage (71.4%).
While not known for his legs, the veteran also quietly posted career highs in rushing yards (378) and rushing touchdowns (3).
Following the re-signing of Chris Godwin in the offseason, the two-time Pro Bowler will once again have a plethora of solid targets at his disposal in the passing game in the the form of veterans Mike Evans and Cade Otton as well as emerging talent Jalen McMillan.
BAKER MAYFIELD 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Since fantasy managers are opting to the elite tier of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes in the early-to-mid rounds, Tampa Bay’s pilot is a steal at his overall ADP range of 91-106 in early high-stakes drafts at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC).
Successful managers need to take advantage of grabbing an under-appreciated talent who led the NFC in passing touchdowns. Think about that for a minute: in a season of elite production by Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, and Sam Darnold, Mayfield topped them all in arguably the most important category in fantasy football.
In 2025, don’t overlook the fact that the eight-year pro will also have arguably the best tandem of receiving running backs in the NFL - Bucky Irving and Rachaad White - in his arsenal of weapons. While building a roster with quality running back and wide receiver depth, Mayfield projects as a mid-QB1 with significant upside.
