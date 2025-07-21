2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings—WR1 and WR2 Tiers, Topped by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Y’all, let’s do some math.
- There are 12 teams in your fantasy football league.
- For the sake of this discussion, we’ll stipulate each fantasy team will draft an average of 4.5 wide receivers.
- So how many total wide receivers will be drafted?
It’s (checks calculator) 54.
That was so much fun that we’re going to do a bit more addition and multiplication! You’re welcome.
- There are 32 teams in the NFL.
- Each team has two top receivers.
- So how many total receivers are considered two of the best pass catchers on their team?
We don’t even need the calculator for that one—it’s 64.
Which is why the below 60-player iteration of wide receiver rankings is so dang cool.
The Ones and Twos
The vast majority of pre-season fantasy football rankings fall into two categories:
- Best to worst.
- Tiers.
Tried, true, and logical. You can’t argue with history or reason.
But I will.
In this newfangled version of wide receiver rankings, I’m going to drop two lists, one each for WR1s and WR2. Simple. Elegant. Different.
A few notes about the methodology:
- My rankings were calculated with zero research whatsoever. I just trusted my eyes and listened to my gut.
- All non-Alan rankings come courtesy of ESPN .
- All average draft positions (ADP) come courtesy of Fantasy Pros.
- The WR1/WR2 options are based on ESPN’s current depth charts.
- My quickie analyses are really quick.
- Some of the WR2s in question will be drafted higher than some of the WR1s, i.e., Tee Higgins will be off the board well before Adam Theilen.
Now take this list to your fantasy football draft and dominate.
WR1s
1) Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)
ESPN Ranking: 1
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR1
- My Quickie Analysis: Chase is a top-three overall pick, hard stop.
2) Justin Jefferson (MIN)
ESPN Ranking: 2
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR2
- My Quickie Analysis: Jets is a top-three overall potential, but his unproven rookie QB, J.J. McCarthy, makes us nervous.
3) CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
ESPN Ranking: 3
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR3
- My Quickie Analysis: The multi-tooled pass catcher will single-handedly win you at least two games.
4) Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
ESPN Ranking: 5
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR5
- My Quickie Analysis: Detroit’s new offensive coordinator raises questions.
5) Nico Collins (HOU)
ESPN Ranking: 7
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR7
- My Quickie Analysis: Nico is year away from top-two consideration.
6) Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC)
ESPN Ranking: 6
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR8
- My Quickie Analysis: If Trevor Lawrence is TREVOR LAWRENCE, the defending ROY will be a steal.
7) Malik Nabers (NYG)
ESPN Ranking: 6
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR4
- My Quickie Analysis: Wonky QB situation, but amazing hands.
8) A.J. Brown (PHI)
ESPN Ranking: 9
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR10
- My Quickie Analysis: Jalen Hurts’ WR1 will almost always be a top-ten option.
9) Puka Nacua (LAR)
ESPN Ranking: 4
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR6
- My Quickie Analysis: Nervous about Matthew Stafford’s age and timeshare with newcomer Davante Adams.
10) Garrett Wilson (NYJ)
ESPN Ranking: 18
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR15
- My Quickie Analysis: Biggest breakout potential for all wide receivers.
11) Drake London (ATL)
ESPN Ranking: 10
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR9
- My Quickie Analysis: If Michael Penix Jr. is legit, this is a safe high floor/low ceiling pick.
12) Ladd McConkey (LAC)
ESPN Ranking: 11
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR11
- My Quickie Analysis: The second-year man is Wes Welker 2.0, and could be a top-seven finisher.
13) Tyreek Hill (MIA)
ESPN Ranking: 13
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR13
- My Quickie Analysis: Health and age concerns knock him down a few spots.
14) Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI)
ESPN Ranking: 20
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR19
- My Quickie Analysis: For fantasy players, this is a show-me season for MHJ.
15) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
ESPN Ranking: 15
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR12
- My Quickie Analysis: New arrival Cooper Kupp might royally screw up JSN’s value.
16) Mike Evans (TB)
ESPN Ranking: 19
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR20
- My Quickie Analysis: Baker Mayfield and his Bucs have a lot of mouths to feed, hurting the future Hall of Famer’s numbers.
17) Terry McLaurin (WAS)
ESPN Ranking: 16
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR18
- My Quickie Analysis: If free agent signee Deebo Samuel Sr. wasn’t in the building, Scary Terry would be beyond scary.
18) D.J. Moore (CHI)
ESPN Ranking: 17
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR21
- My Quickie Analysis: If Caleb Williams hits his second-year potential, look out.
19) DK Metcalf (PIT)
ESPN Ranking: 22
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR23
- My Quickie Analysis: The Metcalf/Aaron Rodgers coupling is about as boomy or busty as it gets.
20) Chris Olave (NO)
ESPN Ranking: 33
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR35
- My Quickie Analysis: Messy QB room, but Olave is undervalued. For now.
21) Jerry Jeudy (CLE)
ESPN Ranking: 27
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR30
- My Quickie Analysis: Another gnarly QB situation, but the Browns don’t have much on the outside, so here we are.
22) Courtland Sutton (DEN)
ESPN Ranking: 25
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR22
- My Quickie Analysis: We could all regret letting Sutton fall into round four.
23) Zay Flowers (BAL)
ESPN Ranking: 23
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR28
- My Quickie Analysis: Lamar Jackson and his wheels don’t make life easy for his WR1s.
24) Stefon Diggs (NE)
ESPN Ranking: 43
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR44
- My Quickie Analysis: Old and grouchy, but still might make some noise with Drake Maye.
25) Juwan Jennings (SF)
ESPN Ranking: 39
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR36
- My Quickie Analysis: Let’s be honest, here: George Kittle is Brock Purdy’s WR1.
26) Xavier Worthy (KC)
ESPN Ranking: 21
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR28
- My Quickie Analysis: On paper, Worthy is WR2 behind Rashee Rice, but Rice is an off-field nightmare, so leave him on the wire.
27) Jakobi Meyers (LV)
ESPN Ranking: 38
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR42
- My Quickie Analysis: As is the case in San Fran, the tight end (Brock Bowers) is the Vegas’ top receiving option.
28) Adam Thielen (CAR)
ESPN Ranking: 52
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR63
- My Quickie Analysis: An underappreciated PPR beast who should be picked earlier than you’d think.
29) Khalil Shakir (BUF)
ESPN Ranking: 40
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR40
- My Quickie Analysis: Not a true WR1 (yet), but still catching balls from Josh Allen.
30) Michael Pittman Jr. (IND)
ESPN Ranking: 49
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR48
- My Quickie Analysis: And speaking of ugly quarterback situations…
31) Calvin Ridley (TEN)
ESPN Ranking: 29
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR32
- My Quickie Analysis: Rookie QB Cam Ward is a question mark, thus Ridley is a question mark.
32) Jayden Reed (GB)
ESPN Ranking: 48
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR45
- My Quickie Analysis: Nobody knows who’ll be the Packers’ WR1. Not even the Packers.
WR2
33) Tee Higgins (CIN)
ESPN Ranking: 12
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR14
- My Quickie Analysis: Best WR2 in the NFL, period.
34) DeVonta Smith (PHI)
ESPN Ranking: 26
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR24
- My Quickie Analysis: Would be WR1 on about 14 teams.
35) Jaylen Waddle (MIA)
ESPN Ranking: 28
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR31
- My Quickie Analysis: Same deal as DeVonta.
36) Deebo Samuel Sr. (WAS)
ESPN Ranking: 41
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR38
- My Quickie Analysis: If Deebo can stay on the field—and that’s a big if—he’s a menace in both the passing and running games.
37) Jameson Williams (DET)
ESPN Ranking: 30
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR27
- My Quickie Analysis: That whole new-offensive-coordinator thing dings Williams’ otherwise top-50 value.
38) Jordan Addison (MIN)
ESPN Ranking: 36
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR37
- My Quickie Analysis: Like Jefferson, Addison’s rookie signal caller muddies the waters.
39) Ricky Pearsall (SF)
ESPN Ranking: 45
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR43
- My Quickie Analysis: Jennings has requested a trade, and Brandon Aiyuk has no concrete timetable for his return, so the sophomore could eventually evolve into WR1 by default.
40) Davante Adams (LAR)
ESPN Ranking: 14
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR16
- My Quickie Analysis: Dude’s 32. He’ll slow down eventually, right?
41) Chris Godwin (TB)
ESPN Ranking: 37
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR29
- My Quickie Analysis: WR1 skill-set, too-regular visitor to the hospital ward.
42) George Pickens (DAL)
ESPN Ranking: 32
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR33
- My Quickie Analysis: Lamb is a target-sucker, thus the mercurial Pickens might pout.
43) Rashid Shaheed (NO)
ESPN Ranking: 47
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR57
- My Quickie Analysis: The speedster should be good for three or four 70-plus-yard touchdowns, thus is worth a flyer.
44) Travis Hunter (JAC)
ESPN Ranking: 35
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR34
- My Quickie Analysis: The rook has a WR1 diva attitude, which is both good and bad.
45) Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)
ESPN Ranking: 31
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR25
- My Quickie Analysis: Overvalued in the NFL Draft, overvalued in your fantasy draft.
46) Darnell Mooney (ATL)
ESPN Ranking: 50
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR49
- My Quickie Analysis: Could become the 2025 poster boy for outplaying his ADP.
47) Josh Downs (IND)
ESPN Ranking: 51
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR47
- My Quickie Analysis: Might be WR1 by Week 6. But it’s Indy, so should we care?
48) Rome Odunze (CHI)
ESPN Ranking: 34
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR39
- My Quickie Analysis: Will fight for targets, but look at what new coach Ben Johnson did with his WR2 in Detroit, Jameson Williams.
49) Marvin Mims Jr. (DEN)
ESPN Ranking: 55
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR53
- My Quickie Analysis: Solid but unspectacular speed demon who will be a nice late-round get.
50) Christian Kirk (HOU)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR55
- My Quickie Analysis: The eternal downfield threat will play the Tank Dell role—and that’s a darn good role.
51) Matthew Golden (GB)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR46
- My Quickie Analysis: A steal for the Packers in the 2025 Draft, a possible steal for fantasy owners.
52) Hollywood Brown (KC)
ESPN Ranking: 54
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR58
- My Quickie Analysis: Patrick Mahomes is too generous with his ball-spreading, a problem for Hollywood truthers.
53) Calvin Austin III (PIT)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR80
- My Quickie Analysis: The Pittsburgh offense is a big hunh, so Austin is a very late round option.
54) DeMario Douglas (NE)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR72
- My Quickie Analysis: Douglas has fantasy potential, but Drake Maye has yet to prove he’s a quality ball-spreader.
55) Tyler Lockett (TEN)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR92
- My Quickie Analysis: Might be Cam Ward’s security blanket. Or not.
56) Rashod Bateman (BAL)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR60
- My Quickie Analysis: If the Ravens’ WR1 situation give one pause, imagine how iffy their WR2s are.
57) Keon Coleman (BUF)
ESPN Ranking: 46
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR52
- My Quickie Analysis: Like Shakir, the guy is catching balls from the reigning MVP, so he’s worth a late-round flyer.
58) Cooper Kupp (SEA)
ESPN Ranking: 42
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR41
- My Quickie Analysis: See: Hill, Tyreek.
59) Josh Reynolds (NYJ)
ESPN Ranking: N/R
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR103
- My Quickie Analysis: Generally speaking, new Jets QB Justin Fields likes to run rather than utilize his second options.
60) Quentin Johnson (LAC)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR70
- My Quickie Analysis: Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey is both a downfield threat and a target hog, so Johnson might be a waiver wire candidate.
61) Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR65
- My Quickie Analysis: If Russell Wilson isn’t washed, Robinson could be a helpful late-rounder.
62) Michael Wilson (ARI)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR76
- My Quickie Analysis: Is Kyler Murray legit legit? Maybe, maybe not, but the uncertainty makes Wilson a questionable piece.
63) Cedric Tillman (CLE)
ESPN Ranking: 56
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR61
- My Quickie Analysis: Might see nearly as many targets as his running buddy Jerry Jeudy. Might see as few targets as a WR4.
64) Tre Tucker (LV)
ESPN Ranking: N/A
Fantasy Pros ADP: WR95
- My Quickie Analysis: Raiders, amirite?
