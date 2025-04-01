2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Colston Loveland enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most polished tight end prospects, showcasing reliable hands, physicality, and a strong feel for finding space in coverage. Despite Michigan's run-heavy offense limiting his statistical ceiling, Loveland’s skill set makes him an intriguing target for teams in need of a dependable pass-catching tight end.
Colston Loveland Fantasy Football Outlook
Over three seasons at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over 39 games. He set career highs in catches (56) and touchdowns (5) in 2024, but his yards per catch (10.4) was significantly lower than the previous year's average (14.4). His best showing came against Oregon, where he recorded 7 receptions for 112 yards. Loveland missed the final three games due to a shoulder injury. He finished with six catches or more in six of his 10 games.
Loveland plays with a physical style and wins with strong hands. He has a knack for finding openings in the short areas of the field while possessing the agility to get behind a defense if it is overlooked in coverage. His route running is above average, but he needs to get off the ball more effectively at the next level to create early wins.
His blocking does have risk in pass possession when asked to match up with bigger bodies at the line of scrimmage. The next step in his development is tempo in route running.
Over the past two seasons, Michigan averaged 23.9 pass attempts and 16 completions, creating a lower ceiling in his overall receiving opportunity. In the NFL, Loveland should have more chances in the passing games. Tyler Warren holds an edge over him in the open field after the catch, but the gap between the two is much closer in many other areas. The Chargers (22nd pick in the first round) could be the favorites to land Loveland due to his ties with Jim Harbaugh, but will another team select him earlier?
