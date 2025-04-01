Dynasty Fantasy Football: Justin Fields Headlines Three Must-Have Sleepers
Though the 2025 fantasy football season remains months away, true champions know preparation never stops. The ever-evolving landscape—shaped by free agency, the NFL Draft, and training camp—will bring shifts, but identifying undervalued assets early provides a critical edge.
Success in fantasy football isn’t just about securing top-tier talent in the early rounds; it’s the late-round steals that can elevate a roster from competitive to dominant. With that in mind, let's spotlight a few sleeper picks poised to deliver exceptional value in the upcoming season (both in dynasty and redraft formats).
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
By now, Justin Fields’ strengths and weaknesses are well-documented. While his passing remains erratic—his career completion rate of 61.1% ranks near the bottom among qualifying quarterbacks, and his 7.0 yards per attempt are middle-of-the-pack—his rushing ability makes him an elite fantasy asset. Fields trails only Lamar Jackson in rushing yards per game (50.2) among quarterbacks over the past four seasons, an element that has consistently buoyed his fantasy production. This mobility has translated into a top-12 fantasy finish in 24 of his 42 career games where he played over 90% of the snaps, including 12 top-five performances.
Now at the helm of the New York Jets’ offense, Fields enters the season with a two-year, $40 million contract featuring full guarantees for 2025, solidifying his role as the starter barring a complete collapse in performance. Though New York may look to bolster its receiving corps, Fields already has a legitimate WR1 in Garrett Wilson and a dual-threat back in Breece Hall. Fields’ rushing upside alone makes him a potential steal in drafts.
RB Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey’s durability will be a focal point in 2025 following multiple injuries last season. Should McCaffrey miss time, Isaac Guerendo stands out as one of the highest-upside handcuffs in fantasy football. With the 49ers parting ways with Jordan Mason and losing Elijah Mitchell in free agency, Guerendo is primed to be the primary backup in one of the league’s most efficient rushing attacks. Given San Francisco’s history of maximizing running back production in Kyle Shanahan’s system, Guerendo carries immense league-winning potential should he be thrust into a lead role.
WR Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers
Wicks finds himself in an excellent position to take on a larger role in the Packers’ passing game, contingent on how the team addresses the wide receiver room this offseason. With Christian Watson (knee) recovering from an ACL tear sustained in Week 18, Green Bay’s projected receiving trio currently consists of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Wicks. As a result, Wicks presents intriguing value in dynasty and deeper redraft leagues.
The opportunity for Wicks to produce is evident based on his previous workload. Over the last two seasons, he recorded nine games with at least six targets, converting those opportunities into six touchdowns. Green Bay’s offense, which ranked near the bottom of the league in pass attempts (479) last season, could see an uptick in passing volume in 2025, especially with Jordan Love continuing to develop as a passer. If the Packers adopt a more aggressive aerial attack, Wicks could emerge as a surprising fantasy contributor, particularly in Watson’s absence.
More Fantasy Football News:
NFL Owners Hold Off on Banning 'Tush Push': Fantasy Football Impact
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jets, Colts Lead Race for Penn State's Tyler Warren in 2025 NFL Draft