Fantasy Sports

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Penn State's Tyler Warren is widely expected to be the top tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

Pen State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Pen State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine. / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After years of limited usage, Tyler Warren exploded onto the scene in 2024, emerging as one of college football’s most dynamic tight ends. With his elite pass-catching ability, versatility in the run game, and potential as a first-round NFL Draft pick, Warren is poised to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Profile

The Nittany Lions gave Warren a limited opportunity over his first four seasons, resulting in 49 catches for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, he became the focal point of their offense, highlighted by a league-high 104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. Penn State also gave him chances in the run game (26/218/4) to up his overall value to the team.

Warren had a beast outing (17/228/1) on the road against USC. His other two 100-yard receiving games came away from home (@PUR – 8/130/2 and @MIN – 8/102). He even had six pass attempts on the year (3-for-6 with 35 yards and one touchdown). He had a floor of six catches in 10 of his 16 starts.

Sexy, impact tight ends are hard to find in NFL drafts. Warren wins contested passes, gets open over the short and intermediate areas of the field, shows open-field running, and plays with speed and quickness. His blocking has a reasonable floor on quick-hitting run plays, but Warren must prove himself vs. elite pass rushers when asked to chip and secure in pass protection. 

For a team looking for a tight end with similar qualities as Travis Kelce, Warren should shine brightly in the first round. His game will have further growth at the next level, and he’ll command the ball quickly in his NFL career. The fantasy market will be following his draft stock closing in 2025, as Warren could land into a favorable situation in his rookie campaign.

More Fantasy Football News:

Jets, Colts Lead Race for Penn State's Tyler Warren in 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Owners Hold Off on Banning 'Tush Push': Fantasy Football Impact

Fantasy Football: Five Breakout Candidates in 2025

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL