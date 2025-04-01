2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
After years of limited usage, Tyler Warren exploded onto the scene in 2024, emerging as one of college football’s most dynamic tight ends. With his elite pass-catching ability, versatility in the run game, and potential as a first-round NFL Draft pick, Warren is poised to make an immediate impact at the next level.
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Profile
The Nittany Lions gave Warren a limited opportunity over his first four seasons, resulting in 49 catches for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, he became the focal point of their offense, highlighted by a league-high 104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. Penn State also gave him chances in the run game (26/218/4) to up his overall value to the team.
Warren had a beast outing (17/228/1) on the road against USC. His other two 100-yard receiving games came away from home (@PUR – 8/130/2 and @MIN – 8/102). He even had six pass attempts on the year (3-for-6 with 35 yards and one touchdown). He had a floor of six catches in 10 of his 16 starts.
Sexy, impact tight ends are hard to find in NFL drafts. Warren wins contested passes, gets open over the short and intermediate areas of the field, shows open-field running, and plays with speed and quickness. His blocking has a reasonable floor on quick-hitting run plays, but Warren must prove himself vs. elite pass rushers when asked to chip and secure in pass protection.
For a team looking for a tight end with similar qualities as Travis Kelce, Warren should shine brightly in the first round. His game will have further growth at the next level, and he’ll command the ball quickly in his NFL career. The fantasy market will be following his draft stock closing in 2025, as Warren could land into a favorable situation in his rookie campaign.
