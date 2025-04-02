Fantasy Sports

2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Miami's Elijah Arroyo enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a high-upside tight end prospect with big-play ability. However, concerns exists regarding his durability. How will he fare at the next level?

Shawn Childs

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Elijah Arroyo enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a high-upside tight end prospect whose athleticism and big-play potential are tempered by durability concerns. Despite limited usage early in his college career due to injuries, he showcased explosive playmaking ability in 2024, making him an intriguing late-round gamble for teams willing to bet on his talent and recovery.

Elijah Arroyo Fantasy Football Profile

The Hurricanes barely used Arroyo over his first three seasons (11/163/1) due to his missed time in 2022 and 2023, which was caused by multiple injuries. Last season, he caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per catch. Arroyo only had more than three catches in four matchups (4/89, 6/79, 5/44/1, and 4/64/1).

He tore his right ACL in 2022, and his knee wasn’t 100% this following season. Arroyo opted out of the NFL due to lingering issues with his repaired knee. His release is trailing, along with a dull foundation in his route running. Arroyo runs with eyes in his pass patterns, looking for daylight to receive passes. He must improve his blocking skills to earn more playing time at the next level. His frame (6’4” and 235 lbs.) makes him more of a big wideout rather than a true tight end.

When reviewing his college highlights, Arroyo excels at gaining yards after the catch when given opportunities close to the line of scrimmage. He flashed elusiveness, along with the wheels to beat a defense over the long field when given spacing past the second level of a defense. If Arroyo didn’t have previous knee issues, he would be an intriguing tight-end option for a team with strength already at quarterback and wide receiver. 

The further he slides in the NFL draft due to his medical record, the less risk a team has to take on his upside profile. I don’t expect him to be fantasy-relevant early in his career, but I’m rooting for him to stay healthy to see where his natural talent takes him in pro ball. 

Shawn Childs
