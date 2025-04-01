Fantasy Sports

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

After three productive seasons at LSU, where he thrived in a high-volume passing attack, Mason Taylor’s skill set and youth make him an enticing target for teams seeking a dynamic tight end.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (TE20) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mason Taylor enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing tight end prospects, showcasing a blend of athleticism, physicality, and untapped potential. After three productive seasons at LSU, where he thrived in a high-volume passing attack, Taylor’s skill set and youth make him an enticing target for teams seeking a dynamic playmaker at the position.

Mason Taylor Fantasy Football Profile

The LSU Tigers used Taylor close to the line of scrimmage over the past three seasons, based on his career yards per catch (10.1). He caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over his 38 games, highlighted by his improvement in 2024 (55/546/2). LSU threw the ball 534 last season (most in the SEC), and Taylor ranked third on the team in overall receiving production.

Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game. 

His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which helps him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.

Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, and some of that will come from coaching and experience. The Chiefs would love an opportunity to draft a talented, upside tight end, especially with Travis Kelce getting closer to hanging up his cleats. Taylor should be a shining option they desire, but they may have to move up in the draft to acquire him. 

