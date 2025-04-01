Jets, Colts Lead Race for Penn State's Tyler Warren in 2025 NFL Draft
As the calendar flips to April, football fans are now just a few weeks away from the most exciting offseason event - the NFL Draft.
One of the players expected to hear his name called early is Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner hauled in 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns, while also adding 218 rushing yards and 4 scores on the ground. In four seasons with the Nittany Lions, the versatile talent averaged 12.0 yards per catch, while scoring 25 total touchdowns in 56 collegiate games.
Warren’s unique skill set has NFL teams intrigued to say the least. Recently, DraftKings Sportsbook released a betting odds market projecting which team will draft Warren.
Jets and Colts Co-Favorites to Land Star TE
In the initial offering, the Jets and Colts are co-favorites to land the services of Warren at odds of +180. The New York Jets, who passed on stud TE Brock Bowers last season, are in desperate need of weapons in the passing game alongside WR Garrett Wilson. After losing starter Tyler Conklin (Chargers) in free agency, the Jets’ TE depth chart currently consists of unproven talents Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smart, and Zack Kuntz.
In ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, he has the Jets landing Warren at No. 7 overall.
“I like the idea of giving new quarterback signing Justin Fields help, and it could come in the form of pass protection or a playmaker. Missouri's Armand Membou would fit nicely at right tackle opposite Olu Fashanu, and that's one potential path for the Jets if the board falls this way. But consider how the Jets could use Warren…He would be a reliable safety valve over the middle, a seam stretcher and a red zone target for Fields.”
On the flip side, OnSI’s Colts Insider Andrew Moore has Warren falling to Indianapolis at No. 14 overall:
“The Colts tight end room had the worst production in the NFL a season ago. Indy did not add a tight end in free agency but lost Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned at the combine that the Colts would love to have a tight end that can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that and would give Anthony Richardson a security blanket he can rely on over the middle of the field.”
Rounding out the top five by the betting odds are the Saints (+650), Jaguars (+900), and Seahawks (+1000).
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook
After seeing the solid success of rookie tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers, Dynasty Fantasy Football managers are jockeying to land the former Penn State standout in rookie drafts over at the Dynasty Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC.
The 6’6”, 250-pound receiving target who owns a 4.75 40-yard time has the size and speed that aligns with recent fantasy success displayed by LaPorta and Bowers.
In dynasty rookie drafts, Warren is a mid-round, first-round selection ranked ahead of Michigan’s Colston Loveland. However, in redraft leagues, Warren currently ranks outside the top 12 at the tight end position, projecting as a TE2 in 2025. As we know, where he lands combined with his projected battle for target share will ultimately define his overall 2025 fantasy football projection. Stay tuned.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Fantasy Football News:
NFL Owners Hold Off on Banning 'Tush Push': Fantasy Football Impact
Dynasty Fantasy Football: Three Must-Have Rookies in 2025
Tyreek Hill Headlines List of Overrated Wide Receivers Heading Into 2025 Drafts