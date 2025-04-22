2025 Final NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Rises, Shedeur Sanders Slides
The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the final mock boards are coming into focus. In this edition, Cam Ward cements himself as the No. 1 pick, Ashton Jeanty cracks the top five, and Shedeur Sanders surprisingly slips to the back half of Round 1.
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
The wait appears to be over: all indications suggest the Tennessee Titans will select quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This selection offers the Titans a fresh start and a chance to move beyond the underwhelming Will Levis era by bringing in a polished, dual-threat quarterback poised to energize the offense long term. While Ward may not produce top-tier numbers in redraft fantasy formats as a rookie, he carries significant value in Dynasty and SuperFlex leagues. If Tennessee can add another playmaking pass-catcher in the draft to complement Calvin Ridley and tight end Chig Okonkwo, Ward could emerge as a top-end QB2 in 2025 redraft formats.
2. Cleveland Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
With the addition of Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns have secured some insurance at the quarterback position, though the lingering impact of their major investment in Deshaun Watson has this franchise reeling. While quarterback is still a long-term need, this year’s draft class offers limited top-tier options beyond Cam Ward.
Instead, Cleveland seizes the opportunity to select Travis Hunter, one of the most dynamic and versatile players in the draft. Though pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett would have created a dominant defensive duo, the Browns opt for Hunter’s rare two-way ability. Whether contributing on offense, defense, or both, Hunter is expected to make an immediate impact. Hunter’s fantasy football value could skyrocket if Kevin Stefanski chooses to utilize him primarily as a wide receiver—though his current ADP trails other rookies like Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka, reflecting uncertainty around his role.
3. New York Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
If Ward or Hunter unexpectedly fall to No. 3, the Giants would pounce—but with both likely gone, New York is expected to take the best player available. Despite already having a strong edge duo in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter’s elite athleticism and disruptive potential make him too valuable to pass up. Carter could anchor a defensive resurgence reminiscent of the Giants’ Super Bowl-winning teams. If the front office views three top edge rushers as excessive, trading Thibodeaux for draft capital could be on the table.
4. New England Patriots: OL Will Campbell, LSU
The Patriots are likely to explore trade-down scenarios, but with a significant drop-off in talent after Hunter and Carter, a suitable partner may be difficult to find. In that case, selecting a cornerstone offensive lineman to protect Drake Maye becomes the most logical path forward, with LSU’s Will Campbell emerging as the ideal choice. His polished technique, high floor, and Day 1 readiness give him the edge over Missouri’s Armand Membou. While wide receiver remains a need, securing protection for their franchise quarterback takes precedence.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, a future fantasy football star, finally breaks into the top five of my final mock draft. While I’ve consistently mocked Michigan’s Mason Graham to the Jaguars, the team appears highly intrigued by Jeanty’s dynamic skill set—especially in light of Travis Etienne’s struggles last season. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen is eager to inject new life into an attack that has lacked rhythm under Trevor Lawrence, and Jeanty could be the spark they need. With Brian Thomas Jr. solidifying himself as a true WR1, adding Jeanty could elevate Jacksonville’s offense into elite territory. His explosiveness and versatility make him an ideal candidate for a featured role, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him finish as a top-five fantasy running back in 2025.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
With Jeanty off the board, the Raiders must pivot. Although the club has much bigger needs than the defensive line, adding Michigan’s Graham to a defensive line that already features Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins should result in an absolutely lethal unit in the trenches. Ultimately, I view Graham as the best player available here and given that Vegas is likely a few years away from contender status, acquiring the biggest talent makes the most sense. That said, a trade back to acquire additional draft capital could be another option.
7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The Jets may be tempted to select Missouri’s Armand Membou, but with the top tight end still available, they’ll likely add another playmaker to bolster their arsenal for newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields. There has been significant buzz linking Warren to New York, and with the departure of Tyler Conklin, the Jets are in dire need of a tight end. Currently, Jeremy Ruckert is the TE1 on the roster, but Warren would be a significant upgrade—capable of becoming an immediate three-down player and alleviating some of the pressure on Garrett Wilson in the passing game.
8. Carolina Panthers: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina has several strong options at this point in the draft, with needs on both sides of the ball. While adding weapons around Bryce Young remains a priority, the defense also struggled in 2024. Georgia’s Jalon Walker offers the versatility and explosiveness to strengthen the second level, providing value as both an off-ball linebacker and a situational pass rusher. Following the trade of Brian Burns to the New York Giants before the 2024 season, Walker is a logical, high-upside choice to address this need.
9. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Mykell Williams, Georgia
For the first time in my mock drafts, Shedeur Sanders falls past both the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. With Derek Carr’s injury and speculation about a potential surgery, Sanders would make plenty of sense here, stepping into a favorable situation alongside Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rasheed Shaheed. However, I’m not convinced the Saints are fully sold on Sanders' upside. Instead, they opt to address a pressing need by selecting Georgia’s Mykell Williams. A dynamic pass rusher with speed and power, Williams brings immediate value to a New Orleans defense that can’t count on Cam Jordan much longer. He consistently disrupts opposing quarterbacks and holds his ground well against the run.
10. Chicago Bears: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
Caleb Williams endured a brutal rookie campaign, taking a league-high 66 sacks—the third-most in NFL history. While the Bears have already started revamping the offensive line with the additions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, along with center Drew Dallman, selecting Armand Membou would complete a remarkable overhaul of the unit. If top targets like Tyler Warren or Ashton Jeanty were still available, this decision might be tougher—but with them off the board, Membou becomes the clear choice to serve as a long-term protector for their franchise quarterback.
11. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart is arguably the most polarizing prospect in this year’s draft class. While some mock drafts place him in the top 10, others leave him out of the first round entirely. His modest sack totals may raise concerns at first glance, but a closer look at the film suggests those numbers were largely a byproduct of Texas A&M’s defensive scheme. With the top offensive tackles off the board, San Francisco—whose primary needs lie in the trenches—is likely to bolster its pass rush by pairing Stewart with Nick Bosa. Stewart’s relentless motor, ability to pressure the quarterback, and strong run defense make him a compelling fit for the 49ers’ front seven.
12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
McMillan has been a polarizing prospect himself throughout the pre-draft process (especially after admitting that he doesn’t like to watch tape), but recent buzz suggests the Dallas Cowboys are giving serious consideration to selecting him at No. 12 overall. While the team could reach for a running back, the smarter play is adding the top wide receiver in this year’s class to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Though McMillan is still refining his game, his towering frame and wide catch radius present a nightmare for defenders—especially in the red zone, where his physical traits make him an ideal scoring threat. Don’t be surprised if he produces early fantasy fireworks and quickly becomes a touchdown machine in a revitalized Dallas offense.
13. Miami Dolphins: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Miami could use an upgrade in their secondary, especially with rumors circulating about a potential Jalen Ramsey trade. Michigan’s Will Johnson was once viewed as a top-five prospect and his ability to completely shut down an opposing team’s top wideout will be highly coveted.
14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
The Colts have been closely tied to Penn State’s Tyler Warren, but after missing out on their top target, they pivot to another high-end tight end prospect in Michigan’s Colston Loveland. A versatile, physically imposing playmaker, Loveland creates consistent mismatches and would provide Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) with a reliable safety valve while boosting the overall effectiveness of the passing game. With minimal competition at the position—Will Mallory currently tops the depth chart—Loveland is poised to step in as a Day 1 starter. However, Richardson’s accuracy concerns could lead to inconsistent fantasy production in his rookie campaign.
15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
The Falcons are in dire need of an edge rusher who can get after the quarterback after ranking second-to-last in sacks last season. Despite playing at a smaller school, Mike Green tallied 17 sacks at Marshall and would provide the defense with an immediate upgrade at the defensive end position.
16. Arizona Cardinals: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
The Cardinals could go several different directions with this pick but ultimately, I expect them to add another speedy pass-catcher to Kyler Murray’s arsenal of weapons. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride demanding a ton of targets, Golden should slot in as the team’s third option in the passing game. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash and can take the top off an opposing defense at will. However, he does need to improve his vision when reaching for yards after a catch despite some success as a kick returner. Still, this could be a home run pick for the Cards.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Derrick Hamon, Oregon
In the majority of my mock drafts, I’ve had the Bengals targeting an edge rusher. However, they may be able to retain the services of Trey Hendrickson, which would mean that an interior defensive run stuffer would be at the top of their priority list. Enter Oregon’s Derrick Harmon who can clog the middle and has surprising speed for his size.
18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The Seahawks need reinforcements up front, and Zubel’s versatility—along with his ability to line up across the offensive line—makes him an ideal fit at the next level. With multiple years of experience, he offers a significant upgrade to the interior line. His athleticism and quick feet also make him a natural fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone-blocking scheme.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Linebacker continues to be a critical need for the Buccaneers, and with this pick, they land the top prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Campbell is an excellent fit for Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, offering a rare combination of size, speed, and instincts as an off-ball linebacker with the potential to anchor the unit for years. With Lavonte David nearing the end of his career, Campbell is the ideal replacement for the Bucs.
20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
The Broncos could consider a wide receiver here, but with the emergence of Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin at the end of the 2024 season, on top of Courtland Sutton and newly-acquired tight end Evan Engram, their passing game appears solid. However, the backfield remains a concern, with Jaleel McLaughlin currently listed as the RB1. To address this, the Broncos will select North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round. Hampton ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and is a dynamic runner with excellent vision, strong pass protection skills, and the ability to make an impact in space.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
At last, Shedeur Sanders hears his name called—later than expected, but still within the first round. Regardless of whether the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, Sanders projects as the franchise quarterback of the future. With the offseason addition of DK Metcalf to complement George Pickens, Pittsburgh offers an ideal landing spot for the former Colorado standout. While I don’t believe Sanders is as pro-ready as some suggest, a year of development behind a veteran could set the stage for him to prove me wrong—and potentially light up the fantasy landscape.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers would love to land tight end Colston Loveland but they will settle for another Michigan man in defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. The Chargers have a gaping hole on the interior of their defensive line and Grant is an imposing nose tackle who should excel in his rookie season.
23. Green Bay Packers: CB Jahdae Baron, Texas
As much as I’d love to see the Packers take a wide receiver here, it’s more likely they wait until Day 2 to add another weapon for Jordan Love. Instead, they address the secondary by selecting a top-tier defensive back. With Jaire Alexander’s future in question due to persistent health concerns, the organization is understandably frustrated with his continued unavailability. Regardless of his status for the upcoming season, Green Bay needs a long-term solution at cornerback—which makes Texas standout Jahdae Baron a smart and timely choice.
24. New York Giants (Via Minnesota Vikings): QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Although New York passed on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, I expect them to trade multiple selections to secure a second first-round pick and draft their franchise quarterback. The Vikings, with a relatively complete roster, would likely be open to moving down in exchange for additional draft capital.
While Jalen Milroe could be an option, Jaxson Dart seems more like the prototypical Big Blue quarterback. Dart would benefit from developing under head coach Brian Daboll, with mentorship from veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the quarterback room. Although Dart might not make an immediate impact as a rookie, with the right guidance, he has the potential to thrive, especially with Malik Nabers established as the team’s WR1 for years to come.
25. Houston Texans: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
The Texans would be ecstatic if Banks falls this far in the draft. While it may be somewhat unlikely, if this draft plays out as it has, Houston will pounce on the big three-year starting tackle out of Texas. It doesn’t hurt that Banks has the versatility to line up either at guard or at tackle.
26. Los Angeles Rams: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Rams lost their slot receiver, Cooper Kupp, and although they have an extremely talented tandem in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could put this offense over the top. The Rams need to capitalize while Matthew Stafford is still competing at a high level and Egbuka’s presence would make this offense virtually impossible to stop. Not to mention, Adams is not a long-term solution so Egbuka would be the WR2 of the future.
27. Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
The Ravens are thin in the secondary and three-year SEC starter Malaki Starks could bring much-needed youth and energy to a defense that needs a ball-hawking safety.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Detroit is one of the most complete teams in the NFL but following Aidian Hutchinson’s injury last season, it became evident that the Lions needed another dominant pass rusher. Ezeiruaku would provide a spark for a team looking to win their first Super Bowl.
29. Washington Commanders: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Commanders could go several different directions and while I’d like to see them add a running back at some point in the draft, South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori is too talented to pass on at the tail end of the first round. With the versatility to line up in the secondary or as a linebacker, Emmanwori’s hard hitting and ball skills are just what the doctor ordered in Washington.
30. Buffalo Bills: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
The Bills know they need help in the secondary and despite the recent signing of Tre’Davious White, Buffalo continues to add playmakers to the secondary by targeting Ole Miss corner Trey Amos with the No. 30 pick. Amos’ tall frame and speed will make him an imposing presence in the Bills secondary.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Oregon’s Conerly Jr. is an athletic and quick player who thrives in pass protection. And what’s more important than protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes?
32. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Top-tier defensive lineman seem to always fall into Philly’s lap and this year is no different with Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen. I wouldn’t be shocked if Nolen is scooped up in the top-15 picks but assuming he’s still available with the last pick in the first round, the Eagles won’t hesitate to continue adding talented linemen in the trenches.
Top 10 Round 2 Players:
- OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
- CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
- EDGE James Pierce Jr., Tennessee
- QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
- WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
- RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
- EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
