2025 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Rookie Sleepers
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, several under-the-radar players are poised to make a significant impact for fantasy football managers. From quarterbacks to tight ends, here are the top sleeper picks to watch as they make their way into the NFL.
Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Sleeper
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
After making 12 starts for Ohio State (11-1), McCord jumped ship and signed an NIL deal with the Orangemen. His new home created a significantly more favorable passing environment, leading to a substantial increase in completions (391), pass attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) compared to his final year with the Buckeyes (229-for-348 with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions). On the downside, McCord had a spike in interceptions (12) with Syracuse, but a career-best 34 passing touchdowns. His completion rate was about the same at both schools (OSU – 65.8% and SYR – 66.0%).
McCord is a tempo passer who relies more on arc and touch than velocity on many pass attempts. His willingness to put air under the ball does invite more defensive hands on the ball in the pros. He has a feel for defenders, leading to catchable ball placement even when his target is tightly covered. McCord has the feel of a quarterback who would excel in the hurry-up offense, similar to the days of Jim Kelly when the Bills made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
On the downside, his mobility won’t save McCord on many plays when the pocket breaks down quickly. He must improve his recognition of failed pass blocking and throw the ball out of bounds quicker, rather than taking a drive-breaking sack. Over the past two seasons, McCord was sacked only 43 times (16 and 27), partly due to playing behind talented offensive linemen. He won’t have the same passing window in the NFL.
Over the past two seasons, McCord was one win (against Michigan) away from making a run at the National Title, and he led all quarterbacks in all key passing categories in 2024, except for passing touchdowns (34 – 5th).
Based on the style of play and the team's starting quarterback's age (Matthew Stafford), McCord would be a good fit for the Rams. He should get selected in the third round or later in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers must secure a quarterback in this year’s draft, and McCord could be an excellent value fit if they want to try to replicate Ben Roethlisberger's type of profile at quarterback.
Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Sleeper
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Skattebo started his college career at Sacramento State. He started 16 of his 24 games, leading to 252 rushes for 1,892 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 7.5 yards per carry. His foundation skill set also has a high floor out of the backfield (43/495/4).
After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo developed into a workhorse back last season (293/1,711/21 with 45 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns). He gained 1,069 combined yards with 10 scores and 24 catches the previous year on 188 touches.
On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finish power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school.
His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic.
For an NFL team looking for toughness at the running back position, Skattebo will shine brightly later in the draft. He’s expected to be selected in the fourth to the fifth round.
Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Sleeper
Kyle Williams, Washington State
Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last season, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games.
At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue. Unfortunately, to have success in the heart of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.
When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field were excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside.
He is a possible tease player, but his explosiveness is worth a gamble by NFL teams looking for a wideout in the realm of Jamerson Williams. Giddy up!
Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Sleeper
Mason Taylor, LSU
The LSU Tigers used Taylor close to the line of scrimmage over the past three seasons, based on his career yards per catch (10.1). He caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over his 38 games, highlighted by his improvement in 2024 (55/546/2). LSU threw the ball 534 times last season (most in the SEC), and Taylor ranked third in overall receiving production.
Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game.
His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which helps him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.
Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, some of which will come from coaching and experience. The Chiefs would love an opportunity to draft a talented, upside tight end, especially with Travis Kelce getting closer to hanging up his cleats. Taylor should be a shining option they desire, but they may have to move up in the draft to acquire him.
