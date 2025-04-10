2025 Fantasy Football: Rookie Average Draft Position (ADP) Pre NFL Draft
With the NFL draft two weeks away, here’s a look at where the high-stakes fantasy football community ranked the incoming rookie class. These ADPs (Average Draft Positions) will change substantially once we know where each rookie will be suiting up for the 2025 fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks
Cam Ward (27th)
Shedeur Sanders (31st)
Jaxson Dart (36th)
Quinn Ewers (39th)
Jalen Milroe (45th)
Early Takes: The Vikings’ possible starting quarterback (J.J. McCarthy – 28th or Aaron Rodgers – 30th) are free looks in fantasy drafts with free agency. Russell Wilson (35th) doesn’t have a fantasy pulse, even with Malik Nabers as his WR1. Where will Kirk Cousins land after the draft?
Running Backs
Ashton Jeanty (6th)
Omarion Hampton (19th)
TreVeyon Henderson (24th)
Kaleb Johnson (26th)
Quinshon Judkins (28th)
Cam Skattebo (37th)
Dylan Sampson (41st)
Ollie Gordon II (53rd)
Devin Neal (55th)
Bhayshul Tuten (62nd)
Donovan Edwards (63rd)
RJ Harvey (64th)
Brashard Smith (66th)
Jordan James (67th)
Woody Marks (68th)
Early Takes: Cam Skattebo appears to be the running back ranked lower by scouts who moved up in these early fantasy drafts. Jordan James ranked lower than expected. Can Jacory Croskey-Merritt find an NFL home to make him fantasy-relevant in his rookie season?
Wide Receivers
Tetairoa McMillian (33rd)
Emeka Egbuka (44th)
Luther Burden III (45th)
Matthew Golden (53rd)
Travis Hunter (60th)
Tre Harris (74th)
Isaiah Bond (76th)
Elic Ayomanor (77th)
Jaylin Noel (78th)
Xavier Restrepo (82nd)
Taz Johnson (87th)
Dont’e Thornton (88th)
Jayden Higgins (95th)
Early Take: So Travis Hunter isn’t a wide receiver thing in early fantasy drafts? It appears the feeling is he is more valuable to an NFL team as a defensive player. I bet that changes once he is drafted and his new franchise defines his rookie role. Where’s Jalen Royals on this list? Based on the early wide receiver rankings in the high-stakes market, only Tetairoa McMillan is a starting fantasy wideout to start the season.
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren (9th)
Colston Loveland (19th)
Mason Taylor (37th)
Elijah Arroyo (41st)
Harold Fannin (45th)
Early Take: Tyler Warren is the only viable fantasy tight end in this draft class based on his pre-draft ADP and ranking at tight end.
