Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football: Rookie Average Draft Position (ADP) Pre NFL Draft

With the NFL draft approaching, explore how the high-stakes fantasy football community ranks top 2025 rookies across key positions, including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the NFL draft two weeks away, here’s a look at where the high-stakes fantasy football community ranked the incoming rookie class. These ADPs (Average Draft Positions) will change substantially once we know where each rookie will be suiting up for the 2025 fantasy football season.

Quarterbacks

Cam Ward (27th)

Shedeur Sanders (31st)

Jaxson Dart (36th)

Quinn Ewers (39th)

Jalen Milroe (45th)

Early Takes: The Vikings’ possible starting quarterback (J.J. McCarthy – 28th or Aaron Rodgers – 30th) are free looks in fantasy drafts with free agency. Russell Wilson (35th) doesn’t have a fantasy pulse, even with Malik Nabers as his WR1. Where will Kirk Cousins land after the draft?

Running Backs

Ashton Jeanty (6th)

Omarion Hampton (19th)

TreVeyon Henderson (24th)

Kaleb Johnson (26th)

Quinshon Judkins (28th)

Cam Skattebo (37th)

Dylan Sampson (41st)

Ollie Gordon II (53rd)

Devin Neal (55th)

Bhayshul Tuten (62nd)

Donovan Edwards (63rd)

RJ Harvey (64th)

Brashard Smith (66th)

Jordan James (67th)

Woody Marks (68th)

Early Takes: Cam Skattebo appears to be the running back ranked lower by scouts who moved up in these early fantasy drafts. Jordan James ranked lower than expected. Can Jacory Croskey-Merritt find an NFL home to make him fantasy-relevant in his rookie season?

Wide Receivers

Tetairoa McMillian (33rd)

Emeka Egbuka (44th)

Luther Burden III (45th)

Matthew Golden (53rd)

Travis Hunter (60th)

Tre Harris (74th)

Isaiah Bond (76th)

Elic Ayomanor (77th)

Jaylin Noel (78th)

Xavier Restrepo (82nd)

Taz Johnson (87th)

Dont’e Thornton (88th)

Jayden Higgins (95th)

Early Take: So Travis Hunter isn’t a wide receiver thing in early fantasy drafts? It appears the feeling is he is more valuable to an NFL team as a defensive player. I bet that changes once he is drafted and his new franchise defines his rookie role. Where’s Jalen Royals on this list? Based on the early wide receiver rankings in the high-stakes market, only Tetairoa McMillan is a starting fantasy wideout to start the season.

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren (9th)

Colston Loveland (19th)

Mason Taylor (37th)

Elijah Arroyo (41st)

Harold Fannin (45th)

Early Take: Tyler Warren is the only viable fantasy tight end in this draft class based on his pre-draft ADP and ranking at tight end.

SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

