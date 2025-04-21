Aaron Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Aaron Jones proved he still had plenty left in the tank during his first season with the Vikings, delivering career highs in rushing attempts and yards while maintaining efficiency as a pass-catcher. Despite consistent volume and solid production, his modest touchdown total and lack of explosive fantasy performances kept him in the steady-but-not-spectacular RB1 tier.
Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Jones was another veteran running back who switched teams in 2024. For the third time in his eight seasons, he played an entire season while setting career highs in rushing attempts (255) and rushing yards (1,138). Jones remained active catching the ball (51/408/2) with success in yards per rush (4.5) and per catch (8.0). His one weakness vs. the top-tier backs changing teams came in touchdowns (7).
Despite his success, Jones was used in a split role, leading to him being on the field for 63.2% of the Vikings’ plays. He rushed for over 100 yards in two games (19/102 and 22/106/1) and had eight outings with 20-plus touches. Minnesota helped his floor in fantasy points in PPR format by giving him five catches or more in seven matchups (Week 2 to Week 4 – 6, 6, 6 and Week 16 to Week 19 – 5, 5, 6, 6).
On the downside, Jones scored more than 25.00 fantasy points in one game (148 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches) and over 20.00 fantasy points in two other games (14/93/1 with three catches for 23 yards and 22/106/1 with three catches for 23 yards).
Over his 18 starts, Jones averaged 14.26 FPPG. His lack of explosive outcomes and touchdowns put him into a steady RB1 category, but one who wasn’t good enough to carry a fantasy team in league playoffs or championship rounds in the high-stakes market.
More Fantasy Football News:
Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions