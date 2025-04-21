Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Josh Jacobs entered 2024 looking to rebound from a down year, joining a Packers team in transition with questions in the backfield. Once Green Bay committed to him as their lead back, Jacobs became a consistent fantasy force, racking up touchdowns and dominating touches down the stretch.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Coming into last year, the Packers had a developing young quarterback with Jordan Love. He had receiving talent at wide receiver and tight end, but the Packers were in transition at running back.
Jacobs was awesome in 2022 (2,053 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 54 catches on 393 touches) while gaining 4.9 yards per carry. The following season, he missed four games, and the Raiders created smaller rushing lanes (3.5 YPC), sending Jacobs to free agency on a down season.
After signing with the Packers, Green Bay still had A.J. Dillon on the roster, suggesting a semi-split for Jacobs. A neck issue led to Dillon landing on the injured reserve on August 27th, opening up more touches for the newly signed running back.
Green Bay gave Jacobs 77 touches over their first four games, leading to 381 combined yards and seven catches (11.28 FPPG in PPR formats) with no touchdowns. The Packers flipped their offensive script after Week 7, and Jacobs responded with 15 touchdowns over his next 11 starts (scored in every game except two). He gained 1,135 yards with 23 catches on 20.2 chances per game.
