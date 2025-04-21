Fantasy Sports

Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Josh Jacobs overcame a slow start in Green Bay to become a touchdown machine and key fantasy asset during the second half of the 2024 season.

Shawn Childs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) avoids Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) avoids Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Jacobs entered 2024 looking to rebound from a down year, joining a Packers team in transition with questions in the backfield. Once Green Bay committed to him as their lead back, Jacobs became a consistent fantasy force, racking up touchdowns and dominating touches down the stretch.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Coming into last year, the Packers had a developing young quarterback with Jordan Love. He had receiving talent at wide receiver and tight end, but the Packers were in transition at running back.

Jacobs was awesome in 2022 (2,053 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 54 catches on 393 touches) while gaining 4.9 yards per carry. The following season, he missed four games, and the Raiders created smaller rushing lanes (3.5 YPC), sending Jacobs to free agency on a down season. 

After signing with the Packers, Green Bay still had A.J. Dillon on the roster, suggesting a semi-split for Jacobs. A neck issue led to Dillon landing on the injured reserve on August 27th, opening up more touches for the newly signed running back.

Green Bay gave Jacobs 77 touches over their first four games, leading to 381 combined yards and seven catches (11.28 FPPG in PPR formats) with no touchdowns. The Packers flipped their offensive script after Week 7, and Jacobs responded with 15 touchdowns over his next 11 starts (scored in every game except two). He gained 1,135 yards with 23 catches on 20.2 chances per game.

More Fantasy Football News:

Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Hunter To Cleveland, Dart Falls Out Of Round 1

Green Bay Packers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL