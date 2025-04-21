Derrick Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Many doubted whether Derrick Henry had anything left in the tank after a dip in efficiency over the previous three seasons. But after joining a run-heavy Ravens offense, he exploded for a monster year, proving he’s still a fantasy force.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Henry was another running back coming off a down season while trending in the wrong direction. He gained a career-low 4.2 yards per rush in 2023, giving him three consecutive years with weakness in this area (4.3 in 2021 and 4.4 in 2022).
The Ravens had a history of running the ball well, but Lamar Jackson was a threat at the goal line, and Henry wasn’t expected to be much of a factor catching the ball. Baltimore gave him 386 touches, resulting in a stellar 6.0 yards per carry and overall stats (2,384 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 19 catches). He scored 383.4 fantasy points in PPR formats over his 19 games played.
If the shoe fits, it must be legit! Baltimore went on to score 62 offensive touchdowns (the most in franchise history) but finished with five fewer rushing touchdowns (21) than in 2023 (26). The Ravens' running game gained 3,189 yards last season on 554 carries.
