Aaron Jones Available for Week 3: What It Means for Fantasy Football Managers

The Minnesota Vikings received major news ahead of their Week 3 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that starting running back Aaron Jones (knee) will be active and available for Sunday’s contest. Jones, who dealt with knee soreness following Minnesota's Week 2 performance, logged limited practice activity during the week before earning full clearance from the medical staff.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says RB Aaron Jones is ACTIVE for Sunday against the Bucs. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 25, 2026

Having Jones back in uniform is a critical development for a Minnesota offense that relies heavily on his dual-threat versatility. Through the early stretch of the season, Jones has proven to be the engine of O'Connell's ground game and a vital safety valve in intermediate passing situations. While the Buccaneers present a formidable defensive front, Jones' availability saves fantasy managers from having to scramble for low-ceiling waiver wire replacements on Sunday morning.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jones should be locked into lineups as an upper-tier RB2 with high-end RB1 upside, particularly in PPR formats. While Minnesota could theoretically limit his heavy workloads on early downs to protect his knee long-term, his efficiency in space and projected red-zone touches make him a must-start asset whenever active.

With Aaron Jones cleared to play, the ripple effects extend across Minnesota's entire skill-position group as they prepare for Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Football Implications for the Vikings' Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reaches for a touchdown during the second half against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Having Jones active on the field is a massive win for Justin Jefferson. Opposing defenses cannot sell out completely with two-high safety shells to double-team Jefferson when a dynamic threat like Jones is waiting to exploit the middle of the field. With defenses forced to respect the threat of the run, Jefferson maintains his status as an undisputed, elite WR1 in our Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings who benefits directly from a fully functional offensive system.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

With Jones drawing attention out of the backfield and occupying linebackers on checkdowns, Jordan Addison gets cleaner looks on intermediate crossing routes and deep shots down the field. Jones' presence keeps drive flow sustained, boosting Addison's projected targets and holding him steady as a high-upside WR3/FLEX play.

RB DeeJay Dallas, Minnesota Vikings

With Jones active, DeeJay Dallas slides back into a strictly contingent backup role. While Dallas was an intriguing waiver pickup for managers speculating on Jones' potential absence, his standalone value vanishes with the starter suited up. Dallas can safely be left on the bench or returned to the waiver wire in shallower leagues, though he remains a handcuff in deeper formats.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

With stability in the backfield, Kyler Murray situation gets a significant fantasy boost. Having a dependable checkdown option like Jones reduces the pressure on third-and-medium situations and helps mitigate blitz pressure from Tampa Bay's defense. A healthy run game keeps the offense on schedule, raising the passing floor and touchdown efficiency for Murray in our Week 3 QB Projections.

TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

While Jones steals a portion of the short-area target share over the middle, a functional offense creates more trips inside the red zone with more touchdown opportunities for T.J. Hockenson. The veteran remains a dependable TE2 option whose scoring opportunities expand as long as Minnesota's first-string personnel remains intact.