Aaron Rodgers Headlines Top Fantasy Football Free Agents
As the NFL offseason rolls on, several veteran players remain unsigned. Once we see how each franchise addresses their holes in the 2025 NFL Draft, these players will likely begin to field more phone calls as teams scramble to build the most competitive roster possible.
There are still a few big-name players (I’m looking at you Aaron Rodgers) who have yet to put pen to paper but will likely play a pivotal role in the 2025 fantasy football season. With that, let’s take a look at the top players at each of the skill positions still looking for a home in 2025.
Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is the last man standing and it’s clear he’s in no rush to make a decision. Although he could ultimately decide to hang up his cleats, everything thus far is indicating that the future Hall of Famers will return for at least one more season. The big question is where… While the Steelers seem like the prohibitive favorite to land the services of the veteran quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings could still be in play if Kevin O’Conell decides that J.J. McCarthy isn’t quite ready to be handed the reins to the offense.
No matter where Rodgers lands, he will be the unquestioned starter but given his regression in recent years, fantasy football managers may want to fade him in 2025. If he couldn’t put up QB1 numbers with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams at his disposal, along with an elite running back in Breece Hall, it’s hard to envision a successful campaign in 2025, especially if he does land in Pittsburgh where Mike Tomlin typically utilizes a ground-and-pound approach on offense.
Last season, Rodgers posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, though his 48.0 QBR (25th in the NFL) is cause for concern. He finished as the QB15 overall with just 15.1 fantasy points per game.
Rodgers’ best landing spot would clearly be the Vikings as he would team up with superstar Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and a top-five tight end in T.J. Hockenson. This is the situation to monitor as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL season.
Running Backs
Nick Chubb
Chubb has long been one of the league’s premier power backs, and while he still has the ability to shine, his age and injury concerns will likely result in a smaller role wherever he may land in 2025. Chubb has never been a great receiving back and given his recent downtick in production, he seems like more of a complimentary back than a true workhorse heading into 2025.
Chubb endured a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, requiring two surgeries to repair a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus, and medial capsule. His attempt at a comeback was further derailed in December of 2024 when he fractured his foot, ultimately ending his comeback campaign. Chubb finished the 2024 season with 102 carries for 332 rushing yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns. He additionally chipped in with five receptions on 11 targets for 31 yards and an additional score. Chubb’s 7.9 fantasy points per game was 46th among running backs.
All that said, Chubb certainly has the skillet to put a true contender over the top and will undoubtedly be on an NFL roster before Week 1. But the longer he remains a free agent, the more likely it seems that he could return to the Cleveland Browns.
J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins demonstrated his ability to produce in a run-heavy offense last season, but his extensive injury history makes it unlikely any team will entrust him with a full-time role moving forward. Instead, expect him to be slotted into a committee setup, offering value in short bursts rather than as a workhorse.
Gus Edwards
Edwards’ stock dropped after a lackluster performance last season. The Chargers clearly favored Dobbins when both were available, leaving Edwards with limited upside. As a result, Edwards will likely struggle to secure more than a backup role in 2025.
Wide Receivers
Keenan Allen
Once a fantasy stud and perennial top-five receiver, Allen is now in a precarious spot. He struggled early in 2024 but bounced back toward the end of the season, showcasing some of his former brilliance.
However, father time is undefeated and Allen was noticeably slower in his lone season with the Chicago Bears. Perhaps a resurgence is on the horizon but I wouldn’t bet on it. I don’t foresee him producing more than Flex value in 2025.
Amari Cooper
Cooper’s 2024 season was one to forget, with just 547 yards and a modest 52% catch rate across two teams. However, his previous two years in Cleveland were solid, with an average of 75 catches, 1,200 yards, and 7 touchdowns.
Cooper will likely settle for a one-year deal with a contender looking for WR3 services. However, it’s tough to envision him landing with a better quarterback than Josh Allen so fantasy managers will want to temper expectations. And if Cooper ends up landing somewhere like New England or Tennessee, his fantasy value is going to take a massive hit.
Tyler Lockett
Lockett remains one of the most intriguing veterans available. While his future is unclear, his ability to mentor younger receivers and serve as a dependable WR3 makes him a valuable addition for teams in need of experience at the position.
