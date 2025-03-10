Chris Godwin Returns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Implications
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have locked in one of their offensive cornerstones, signing wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million extension (including $44 million guaranteed). This move signals that the Bucs believe in Godwin’s value and fantasy mangers should too, particularly in PPR formats.
However, there are also some questions about how the Bucs offense will operate in 2025 with so many mouths to feed and a new offensive coordinator in town.
Chris Godwin Fantasy Football Value
Before his 2024 season was detailed by an ankle injury back in Week 7, Godwin was absolutely on fire. He ranked second among all wide receivers by the midway point of the season with 16.1 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. The only player that averaged more fantasy points per game than Godwin at the wide receiver position was the fantasy football MVP, Ja’Marr Chase.
At the time of his injury, Godwin led the NFL with 50 receptions, not to mention his 26% target share showcased his dominance in Tampa Bay’s aerial attack.
Now, with a lucrative contract in hand, Godwin is set to relcaim his role as Baker Mayfield’s primary chain-mover. His high-volume, slot-heavy role has historically made him a high-floor WR2 in PPR formats. Godwin’s best game in 2024 came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 when he tallied a whopping 11 receptions, 125 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, resulting in 35.5 fantasy points.
Despite Godwin’s dominance in 2024, we currently don’t know what the Bucs offense will look like under new play-caller Josh Grizzard. Grizzard had success with the Miami Dolphins where the offense was able to support both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So while there may be some question marks, history suggests that Godwin should be fine despite the presence of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.
While some will shy away from Tampa’s crowded wide receiver room, savvy fantasy football managers should view this as an opportunity. Godwin’s established track record as a volume-dependent producer makes him a solid bet in PPR leagues, even if his ceiling isn’t as high as in previous seasons. McMillan and Evans tend to thrive more on the outside so Godwin should remain Mayfield’s security blanket. And this offense absolutely has the capability of supporting three wide receivers in Tampa.
Ultimately, betting on talent often trumps concerns about the depth chart and Godwin remains one of the most reliable pass-catcher in the NFL. If his ADP slides due to lingering injury issues or uncentanty around Tampa Bay’s offense, Godwin could be a league-winning steal in 2025 drafts. Godwin is currently projected as a high-end WR2 in the fantasy community.
