Bo Nix, RJ Harvey And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For SNF: Broncos Vs. Commanders
The Denver Broncos will go on the road to take on the Washington Commanders for Week 13’s installment of Sunday Night Football. Sunday night’s primetime clash will feature no shortage of storylines and plays for PrizePicks users to capitalize on. Denver is looking to defend its eight-game win streak, the second-longest active streak in the NFL. The Commanders are working to snap a six-game skid amid an injury-riddled campaign for the club. Here are the five top PrizePicks lines for Sunday Night Football’s clash:
Bo Nix Over 225.5 Passing Yards
The Broncos offense will likely look to lean on its passing attack versus one of the most inconsistent secondaries in the NFL on Sunday night, with star running back J.K. Dobbins sidelined. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who is coming off a 295-yard passing day versus the Kansas City Chiefs, should see plenty of chunk-play opportunities against the league’s 29th-ranked pass defense. His 226-yard line presents a favorable play versus a lowly Commanders’ defense.
RJ Harvey Over 55.5 Rushing Yards
Rookie running back RJ Harvey will take over the reins in the Broncos’ backfield, with Dobbins placed on IR, as the second-round pick prepares to make his third start of the season. Sean Payton’s Week 13 game plan should feature plenty of touches for the rookie back versus the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL. Despite his inconsistent volume throughout the season, Harvey has already eclipsed 56 rushing yards twice on the year, a mark he projects to eclipse once again with RB1 volume on Sunday Night Football.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 23.5 Rushing Yards
Washington’s rookie back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, has shown tremendous flashes at times this season, despite inconsistent production over his last five games. While his volume and production have wavered, his SNF PrizePicks line of 24 rushing yards presents one of the most favorable marks of the weekend. In a tough matchup versus Denver’s defense, Washington could lean on the run in an effort to stabilize drives throughout Sunday night’s game. Merritt has eclipsed 24 rushing yards in all but one game this season, a trend that’s likely to continue in Week 13.
Troy Franklin Over 7.5 Targets
Second-year wideout Troy Franklin has emerged as one of Nix’s top targets down the stretch of this season. Over his last five games, Franklin has seen eight or more targets in each contest, immensely encouraging volume for Denver’s deep threat in the passing game. Given his recent trend of volume, he projects to see a similar percentage of the target share versus a lowly Commanders’ secondary.
Courtland Sutton Over 50.5 Receiving Yards
Though his production has tapered off over recent weeks, Courtland Sutton enters Week 13 as the Broncos’ leading receiver, hauling in 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns to this point of the season. Denver’s matchup versus Washington presents an ideal opportunity to bounce back against a struggling defensive unit. Sutton has already eclipsed 50 yards in seven games this season, a trend that should continue on Sunday night.