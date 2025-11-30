Fantasy Football Week 13 Must-See Matchups: Bo Nix vs Commanders Coverage Plus 5 More

Rams defense:



• Two first-round picks (Verse, Forbes)

• 4 undrafted starters

• 2nd-cheapest defense in football

• 2nd-best EPA/play

• 7th in pressures

• 2nd-fewest points allowed

• 4th-most turnovers forced



Whatever you think of Chris Shula, it isn't high enough.