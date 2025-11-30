Fantasy Football Week 13 Must-See Matchups: Bo Nix vs Commanders Coverage Plus 5 More
Football is a game of chess. It is loaded with strategy much more than most others sports. The better that one team can expose an internal matchup, the bigger advantage they may gain in the grand scheme of it all. That is why it is important to look at the weekly key matchups. Commonly, I look at the best, and worst teams versus all positions to find those matchups to leverage or avoid. These are those matchups that Fantasy Football managers should pay attention to in Week 13.
Brock Purdy/Christian McCaffrey vs Browns in the Snow
That is a mouthful, but it is factual. There is only about a 20% chance of snowfall during the game, but Cleveland did get up to 10 inches of snow on Saturday. The field will be moderately compromised and it will be cold, especially for a team from California.
To make matters worse for San Francisco, the Browns are Top-10 versus both Quarterbacks and Running Backs. They are also 2nd in the NFL in Sacks per Game (3.8).
Bo Nix vs Commanders Secondary
The Broncos have multiple things working their way this Sunday Night. They are coming off of the bye week, they avoid Jayden Daniels, and they face the 31st ranked unit in Total Defense.
The Commanders are also 29th versus Quarterbacks as well as in Passing Yards Allowed per Game. I do love Nix a lot this week. I might be moderately concerned that Denver goes run script in the second half. Even then, Nix would have hopefully achieved the output that we desire before it gets to that point.
Jacoby Brissett vs Buccaneers Secondary
Can Brissett keep throwing for >300 Yards per Game? Why not. It looks like Marvin Harrison Jr. is back, joining up with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride. Our sample size is now (6) Games on Brissett, so this is the real deal, signed, sealed, and delivered.
The Buccaneers are 27th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game as well as 27th versus Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football.
Daniel Jones vs Texans Defense
The Colts have one of the toughest schedule of the second half of the NFL season. Today, they get the Texans defense that argues as the best unit in the NFL.
The Texans are 1st in Yards Allowed per Game, 3rd in Passing Yards Allowed per Game, and 2nd in Points Allowed per Game. They are also 1st against Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football. I would bench Jones this week.
Tyler Warren also has his game status in doubt (illness). Stay tuned into the Sunday morning Cotls injury report.
Tyrone Tracy/Devin Singletary vs Patriots Run Stop
This duo is not one that I like this week. The Patriots are 2nd versus Running Backs, despite being 19th in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game. We can expect Gillette Stadium to be loud on Monday Night and the Patriots, as 7 point favorites, may well force the Giants into a pass script.
Rico Dowdle vs Rams Run Stop
The Panthers were 6-5 just one week ago. They may well fall out of contention rather quickly here. The lost to the 49ers and now face the Rams, Buccaneers (2x), and the Seahawks. The Panthers are quite likely to miss the playoffs.
Back to the Fantasy Football impact, the Rams are 12th in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game and 2nd versus Running Backs in Fantasy Football. They have allowed (2) Rushing Touchdowns all year long.