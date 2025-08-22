Breece Hall Highlights A List Of Running Backs Headed Into Contract Years
In the NFL and fantasy football, it is always important to monitor players who are entering the final year of their contracts. Given that this is how these players make a living, they are often extra motivated to perform in a contract year since a good or bad year can often result in a difference of millions of dollars.
Since fantasy managers are always looking to gain an edge on their opponents, highlighting players going for big contracts is a good place to start. We formulated a list of running backs who might have a little extra motivation to perform this season that you might want to take a look at for your fantasy team.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall is looking to bounce back from a down year a season ago. He rushed for 876 yards and 5 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. On the surface, this isn’t a bad season, but by Breece’s standards, he is capable of much more. In limited action in his rookie season in 2022, he was on a historic pace, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his first 7 games before tearing his ACL. In 2023, he nearly had his first 1000-yard season, rushing for 994 total yards. This season, with a new coaching staff, Breece will have to prove his worth as coach Aaron Glenn has alluded to a committee approach with running backs Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isiah Davis. So if Breece wants to cash in next offseason, he has to jump through a few hoops first.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren
With Najee Harris leaving town this offseason, that leaves RB Jaylen Warren at the top of the depth chart. Warren doesn’t have a ton of experience leading a backfield, as proven by his 0 career starts, but he has experienced NFL success, rushing for as high as 784 yards on the ground in his career year of 2023. With not too much competition for targets, Warren will have plenty of opportunity to prove his worth before the offseason rolls around.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris
Najee Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers after spending his previous 4 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris often doesn’t get the respect he deserves, even after rushing for over 1000 yards each of his last 4 seasons. One of the main knocks on him is that he's a slower back and doesn’t offer nearly as much upside as some others. However, proving to be a consistent performer in this league is valuable in the NFL. If Harris continues his success, he could be in for a contract upgrade next offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne experienced a down year in 2024. He went from rushing for over 1000 yards in 2022 and 2023 to only 558 yards last season. His teammate Tank Bigsby rushed for 766 yards, capitalizing on Etiennes' ineffectiveness. With a new head coach in Liam Coen set to take over the Jaguars, he will look to do what he can to unlock Etiennes' potential and get him paid next offseason.
Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams changed teams this offseason, going from the Denver Broncos to the Dallas Cowboys. He experienced a down year, only rushing for 513 yards on the ground in 2024. Having dealt with injury issues in the past, including tearing his ACL in the 2022 season, many are wondering how much he has left in the tank at the age of 25. The former 2nd round pick in 2021 will compete with veteran Miles Sanders at the top of the Cowboys' depth chart, hoping to cash in on a big season to reshape his career.
Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb
The former Cleveland Browns bell cow changed teams for the first time in his career this offseason, signing a 1 year deal with the Houston Texans. The last 2 seasons have been a major disappointment for Chubb as he has struggled to stay on the field. He suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2023, tearing his MCL, Meniscus, and ACL. He was able to come back in 2024, playing 8 games before suffering a broken foot in week 15. Chubb will look to bounce back and return to his dominant ways in 2025, competing for snaps with veteran RB Joe Mixon.
Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker
Kenneth Walker has seen a sharp decline in play since his rookie season. As a rookie in 2022, he rushed for 1050 yards and 9 touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. Last season, he only rushed for 573 yards and 7 touchdowns on 3.7 yards per carry. This season, Seahawks teammate Zach Charbonnet looks to be competing with Walker for carries, so Walker will have some obstacles to get through if he wants to earn a payday next season.
Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins signed a 1 year deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason after spending last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins' time with the Chargers was a massive success as he completely rejuvenated his career. In 13 games, he rushed for 905 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He did, however, miss 4 games, which has been a problem for the running back throughout his career. If he's able to stay healthy this season, he will have an opportunity to lead the Broncos' backfield and cash in big time next offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White
White last year got his RB 1 duties stripped by a 4th round rookie out of Oregon, Bucky Irving. White still had a decent season, however, rushing for 613 yards and 3 touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry while also adding 51 receptions, 393 yards, and 6 touchdowns through the air. Although White doesn’t offer the same upside as Irving does, he still holds an important role in the Bucs offense, which could lead to a nice contract for him in the future.
Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson has been a consistent staple of the Commanders' offense over the last several seasons. He has rushed for at least 700 yards each of his 3 seasons as a pro. His upside is limited, especially since the Commanders like to rotate their running backs with Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the roster. There have been recent trade rumors swirling around Robinson, so this could affect Robinson's usage one way or another and also his bank account.