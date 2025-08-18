The Ultimate Fantasy Football Bust Lineup Featuring Breece Hall And Travis Kelce
Nothing is worse than when one of your fantasy football draft picks ends up being a bust. Imagine if every single player you drafted ended up being a bust. That's what will happen if you draft this team. It's the Fantasy Football All Bust team.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Fields is an absolutely terrible quarterback and has displayed that at every opportunity he's gotten this offseason. He simply can't pass the ball. Fantasy analysts will argue that he is such a good runner that he doesn't need to pass the ball well. If you point to his fantasy points per game, they may have a point. However, there is a reason you can only point to his points per game. Because he hasn't been good enough to maintain his starting job, and runs too much to stay healthy. He has consistently either been benched or injured when given the starting job. Drafting him as your QB1, which you'll have to do based on his ADP, and expecting that not to happen is a flawed decision.
Fields is currently the QB13 in our 2025 Rankings.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
We have spoken about CMC at nauseam this offseason. Currently, he's being drafted as the RB4 overall in fantasy drafts. No, thank you on that draft price. He's a 29-year-old back with a ton of tread on his tires with a lengthy injury history and coming off both a knee and Achilles injury. CMC has bust written all over him because people are ignoring the red flags because they are blinded by upside. Players don't get better or healthier as they get older and tack new injuries onto their injury history. McCaffrey should be drafted as an RB2, not the RB4 overall.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
We have another member of the disastrous New York Jets offense. You would think that with such a terrible quarterback, the running back would thrive. However, it looks like the team is set on using a three-running-back committee. Everything they have said this offseason and shown us in both training camp and preseason points to Hall splitting touches with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. The only thing that had been keeping Hall afloat was his PPR value with Aaron Rodgers dumping the ball off. Fields doesn't throw to his running backs. Hall has an uphill battle to live up to his RB14 ADP.
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
In what should be a surprise to no one, we have a third Jet on this list. Wilson is a very good player, unfortunately, he's wasting his career away on a dumpster fire of a franchise who haven't been able to find a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. Fields' career highs in yards and touchdowns were 2,562 yards in 2023 and 17 TDs in 2022. The Jets are putting him behind a terrible offensive line in a run-first offense. There is no way Garrett Wilson can put up enough production to reach his WR15 overall ADP.
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith is being drafted as a WR2 as the second option at wide receiver to AJ Brown in the most run-heavy offense in the NFL. There isn't enough volume to maintain AJ Brown as a top 10 fantasy wideout and Smith as a top 24 wide receiver. The addition of Saquon Barkley and the volume we saw him get last season caps the upside of the passing attack for everyone involved.
TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
We saw Kelce fall off a cliff for the Kansas City Chiefs last year in terms of efficiency. While the PPR value was still there, it was clear on film that he had lost a step or three. He turns 36 in the beginning of October and we are simply betting on him not bouncing back at this age, because that's just not something that historically happens. He's being drafted as the TE6 and that's just too high for an old tight end with limited upside at this age.