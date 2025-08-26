Bryce Young, Justin Fields, and 3 More Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers
In 2025, it seems there may be some gems that will be available later in fantasy drafts at the quarterback position. Here are some QB sleepers to target that can help win a league.
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is coming off a disappointing season. Last year, he threw for 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 1,978 yards. His season was cut short, as he went out for the season with a hamstring injury–he only logged eight games. In 2025, he has a great chance to right his wrongs with another year with CeeDee Lamb, and a new wide receiver addition from the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens. Pickens last year for the Steelers recorded 900 yards on 59 receptions and had 100 targets. Last year, Pittsburgh ranked 29th in pass attempts per game and 26th in pass yards per game.
Prescott is ranked as the #13 QB on ESPN in PPR formats.
Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward has the best chance of producing anything similar, fantasy-wise wise to what Jayden Daniels did in his rookie season out of any of the first-year quarterbacks. Last year at Miami, Ward flashed star potential by throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
In the preseason, Ward’s stats were a bit underwhelming, going 10-19, logging 145 passing yards, and no TD passes, but his overall play was still solid. On ESPN in PPR formats, he is currently ranked as QB #23. It may not happen early on in the season, but at some point, it would not be surprising for Ward to find his footing and become an above-average fantasy QB.
Justin Fields
Justin Fields is ranked as the #14 QB in PPR formats on ESPN, and has the chance to easily outperform this.
The way he can outplay this rank is with his dual-threat capabilities. In 2022, in Chicago, he ran for 1,143 yards. In 2023, for the Bears, he then rushed for 657 yards. In his last year at Pittsburgh ran for 289 yards through ten games. Fields’ fantasy relevance weighs heavily on whether he uses his wheels again like he once did. If he plays as more of a pocket passer, his fantasy value will likely trend down. It is a risky pick to make in taking Fields in fantasy, but it is one that could pay off heavily.
Bryce Young
From being labeled as the biggest bust of all time by some to now being seen as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback once again, Bryce Young’s fantasy outlook has been a rollercoaster.
In his first three starts of the 2024 season, he threw for a combined 303 yards, three interceptions, and zero touchdown passes. In his final three games of the season, he threw for a combined 612 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Young has a real chance to build off this success and become a surprise fantasy-relevant QB, with a lot of the same receiving core returning, and a new wide receiver, eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft, Tetairoa McMillan, being added to the mix.
Young is ranked on ESPN in PPR formats as the #25 QB.
Caleb Williams
The number one overall pick in the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams, had his fair share of ups and downs in his rookie season. But through that, the highs showcased the fantasy potential of being a breakout player in the future and possibly this season. Williams, like he did last year, will have another year of high-level weapons surrounding him. This includes D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and two new rookie weapons, tight end Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.
Williams is currently rated as the #12 QB on ESPN for PPR formats. He could have no problem outperforming this with a year of NFL experience under his belt.