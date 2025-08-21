The changes Ben Johnson sees coming over Caleb Williams' play
Caleb Williams made significant strides obvious in his first preseason series against Buffalo Bills backups.
If Williams can continue this type of play Friday night at Kansas City, even the skeptical national media might get on board.
Bears coach Ben Johnson doesn't care about this as much as he does seeing Williams' efficiency and comfort within the attack continue. After seeing the film of Sunday's 38-0 win, he couldn't help but agree about obvious improvement from Williams but maybe not in the areas some fans might have seen.
"I thought he heard the plays well from me and then he communicated it well in the huddle and we really didn't have any issues in terms of getting lined up with plenty of time," Johnson said. "There's one time he flipped the (pass) protection, which was great to see. I thought he saw the field really well. I thought he played with some timing and anticipation.
"There's certainly some things that we can build upon there and keep getting better at. We highlighted those going forward and I thought it was a good start, encouraging for the whole group to get out there, go through that pre-game process."
Part of what he liked best about Williams' effort was how he matter-of-factly handled adversity from the outset.
That's when the Bears had to start the opening series at their 8-yard line after Tyler Scott had difficulty handling the kickoff.
"Then, you don't start with the best conditions," Johnson said. "I'm talking about your first drive is on the minus-8 to start the game, and yet they didn't bat an eye and just took it one play at a time.
"So, I thought the whole group did a nice job there.”
Not everything Johnson introduced Williams to came naturally, and the fact he has been picking this up anyway is another way the Bears coach has seen progress.
Going under center was very foreign for Williams but the Bears have been close to 50-50 in preseason for snaps under center and shotgun.
"We're going to do what's best for the other players on the field as well and what's best for that particular play to have success," Johnson said. "I think he looks just as natural under (center).
"We had a seven-step drop from under center, drop back, the other day. Which you don't see really many teams do anymore in this league. And he was just fine working through his progression."
Seven-step drops are straight out old high tops era of Johnny Unitas.
The Bears won't abandon shotgun because it could be the best way to match up against some defenses, and for Johnson it is all about matchups.
“I think he's most comfortable there," Johnson said. "That's what he's been all college and a lot last year as well.
"So, there's a balance."
Williams continues to rep plays now that they've been over before. As a result, they expect he'll be sharp.
"I think we're going to have the ability to do whatever we want any week," Johnson said.
Doing it one more time against the Chiefs and Steve Spagnuolo's defense could go a long way toward fortifying the budding confidence they all seem to have that the offense will be where it needs to be Sept. 8.
