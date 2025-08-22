SI dubs Panthers QB Bryce Young 'sneaky late-round target' in fantasy football
Bryce Young played his way into fantasy relevance at the end of last year. The Carolina Panthers QB was quietly brilliant for the last few games of the season, though most fantasy managers didn't need him by that point. Still, it has given him some real upside in fantasy football heading into this season.
However, some trepidation remains. There was upside heading into 2024 before things went so horribly wrong. There's some concern that his play might've been a flash in the pan. SI's Shawn Childs disagrees, calling Young "a sneaky late-round quarterback to target."
Analyst hypes Bryce Young up for fantasy football
Bryce Young needs to be on your fantasy radar, Sports Illustrated fantasy writer Shawn Childs believes. He's currently being drafted as the 24th QB off the board, but Childs believes there's more to like.
"The Panthers will utilize him as a pocket passer, aiming to exploit his quick release and understanding of route developments through timing routes," he said. "Young can make plays with his legs, helping him avoid sacks and move the chains."
Plus, getting someone like Tetairoa McMillan to throw to always helps. "Young’s growth over his final six starts last year added to an upgrade at wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan) in this year’s draft class, suggesting a more attractive QB2 in fantasy leagues," Childs concluded.
Is Young going to end up as a surprise elite quarterback? Probably not. He doesn't have the passing acumen to be like Patrick Mahomes and the rushing he brings to the table pales in comparison to Lamar Jackson.
However, those QBs are hard to come by in fantasy, often going earlier than they should. However, Young could easily outplay his ADP, thereby making him a good player to get if you miss out on the initial wave of QBs.
When the run on QBs starts, you can sit back and continue to get good value at other positions, knowing that Young will be waiting. That means you can have Young and another good WR instead of just a better QB earlier in the draft. That might be a winning strategy.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense