Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs
Despite dominating the AFC East over the past six seasons, the Buffalo Bills remain in search of a Super Bowl breakthrough as they look to retool their roster for another title push. With Josh Allen at the helm and a handful of emerging offensive weapons, Buffalo heads into the 2025 NFL Draft focused on upgrading their receiver corps, bolstering the defensive front, and adding depth to the secondary.
Buffalo Bills
Over the past six seasons, the Bills went 71-28 with five consecutive AFC East titles but no trips to the Super Bowl. Their offense ranked 2nd (501), 3rd (483), 2nd (455), 6th (451), and 2nd (525) in points scored while slipping to 10th in offensive yards last year.
Starting Offense:
Josh Allen, QB
RB James Cook
WR Khalil Shakir
WR Keon Coleman
TE Dalton Kincaid
Buffalo has a great dual quarterback who is physical and brings heart to the game. His running skills, paired with Buffalo’s top two backs, set the stage for their offense. The development of their pass offense is in the hands of Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid. After a dull season, their expected star tight end may not reach their expected outlook. Coleman only had 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games in his rookie season, but there were signs of a potential explosive ceiling.
Allen's running ability has led to Buffalo allowing the fewest sacks in 2023 (24) and 2024 (14). Their offense gained 4.5 yards per rush, with a league-high 32 rushing touchdowns.
On defense, the Bills were about league average in sacks (39). They allowed 4.5 yards per rush but created 11 rushing fumbles with 16 interceptions. The addition of DE Joey Bosa increases their pass rush and gives Buffalo three viable starting options on their defensive line. They have two upside linebackers and three competitive players in the secondary.
Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 30th
Round 2: 56th, 62nd
Round 4: 109th, 132nd
Round 5: 169th, 170th, 173rd
Round 6: 177th, 206th
Over the first two rounds, I would like to see the Bills draft a wide receiver, a run stopper at DT or middle linebacker, and a cornerback.
DT Walter Nolen or DT Mason Graham would be my targets at the end of the first round. Both players bring explosiveness to the interior of a defensive line, especially in 4-3 setups.
With the 56th selection, Jalen Royals would give Buffalo a talented upside wide receiver who can play the volume role and take the top off a defense. He’ll need some time to develop, but Royals would be a good fit for this offense.
The swing for an upside cornerback may lead to Jacob Parrish with Buffalo’s second selection in the second round if he’s still on the board. He brings plus speed (4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL combine), but Parrish must get stronger to defend the best wide receivers in football.
