Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs
The Arizona Cardinals showed signs of progress in 2024 but ultimately fell short of the postseason. As they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, Arizona is focused on bolstering its wide receiver depth, reinforcing the trenches, and upgrading a defense that struggled to generate pressure and limit opposing passing attacks.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals took a step forward in 2024 but still failed to make the postseason after finishing 8-9. The Cards finished just outside the top 10 with 358.2 yards per game (11th) while scoring the 12th-most points per game (23.5).
Starting Offense:
QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR Michael Wilson
TE Trey McBride
Arizona just signed Trey McBride to a record-breaking extension, locking up one of the league’s premier players at the tight position for years to come.
However, outside of second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona leaves a lot to be desired in the wide receiver room. With Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Greg Dortch headlining the top receivers outside of MHJ, Arizona should target a wideout in this year’s NFL Draft.
At the running back position, James Conner has taken a beating serving as a bellcow the past few years so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them select another backfield bruiser late in the draft despite the presence of second-year pro Trey Benson. However, they have many other holes to fill that are of a higher priority such as the offensive and defensive line.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 16th
Round 2: 47th
Round 3: 78th
Round 4: 115th
Round 5: 152nd
Round 7: 225th
Given that the Cardinals finished below the league average in passing yards per game (214.1 - 18th in the NFL), I’d anticipate Arizona selecting a talented pass catcher with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. In my latest Mock Draft, the Cards miss out on Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan but settle for former Texas Longhorn, Matthew Golden.
With Kyler Murray under center and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride catching passes, the Cards may be one piece away from an absolutely ferocious passing attack. Enter former Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden, whose speed and route-running chops would make him a big-play magnet.
With Golden to serve as the WR2 in Arizona’s offense, Arizona’s offense could become lethal in 2025. Kyler Murray is the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback, James Conner still has some gas left in the tank, and the pass-catching trio of MHJ, Golden, and McBride would wreak havoc in a competitive NFC West.
That being said, the Cardinals’ defense struggled in 2024 mightily, allowing the 12th-most yards per game (342.5). They particularly struggled in generating quarterback pressures and defending aerial attacks. For that reason, I could see the Cards selecting Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrsion with the No. 47 pick. Morrison showcases exceptional proficiency in press-man coverage, pairing fluid lateral agility with a refined instinct for disrupting passing lanes. His skill set positions him as an immediate contender for a starting cornerback role opposite Garrett Williams—an essential reinforcement in a division teeming with elite receiving threats.
Later in the draft, the Cardinals should stack up on pass rushers and offensive lineman to help bring some depth to both lines while they could add some running back depth in the event of a James Conner injury.
